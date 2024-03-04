Business
Dow and Nasdaq fall as rally stalls
U.S. stocks faltered Monday to end a record rally as investors awaited a week in which Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony and monthly jobs report could put stock market gains on hold. 'test.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) held flat after finishing Friday with its 16th weekly win in 18 weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also slipped slightly.
Stocks have been racking up gains amid a relentless AI-driven surge in the tech sector that has helped the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) finally hit a new all-time high after a year-long wait. This tech rally, and particularly Nvidia's (NVDA) meteoric rise to a $2 trillion valuation, has sparked concerns that a bubble is forming, although some analysts are less concerned.
Also on Monday, the continued rise in bitcoin (BTC-USD) saw the cryptocurrency surpass $67,000 to approach an all-time high, while Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index (^N225) crossed for the first time the key level of 40,000.
A dose of reality may await us in the face of high hopes and hype, when the Fed's Powell speaks and February jobs data arrives. Both will play a role in interest rate cut calculations and help determine whether the U.S. economy is headed for a “soft landing” or stagflation. Powell is expected to testify before Congress on Wednesday, while labor data is expected on Friday.
Meanwhile, in a move in favor of Big Tech, EU antitrust regulators fined Apple (AAPL) nearly $2 billion over App Store restrictions on Spotify (SPOT) and other music streaming services. Apple shares fell 3% after the news.
Among the big players, Macy's (M) stock jumped more than 14% after bidders Arkhouse and Brigade increased their buyout offer to $6.6 billion, a 33% premium to the price closing date on Friday.
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) shares fell more than 12% and JetBlue (JBLU) shares rose 5% after the budget carriers announced the termination of their $3.8 billion merger deal . A federal judge blocked the deal in January.
Meanwhile, shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped 18% on Monday ahead of the AI server maker's debut on the S&P 500.
