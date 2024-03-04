Dow and Nasdaq fall as rally stalls





U.S. stocks faltered Monday to end a record rally as investors awaited a week in which Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony and monthly jobs report could put stock market gains on hold. 'test. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) held flat after finishing Friday with its 16th weekly win in 18 weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also slipped slightly. Stocks have been racking up gains amid a relentless AI-driven surge in the tech sector that has helped the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) finally hit a new all-time high after a year-long wait. This tech rally, and particularly Nvidia's (NVDA) meteoric rise to a $2 trillion valuation, has sparked concerns that a bubble is forming, although some analysts are less concerned. Also on Monday, the continued rise in bitcoin (BTC-USD) saw the cryptocurrency surpass $67,000 to approach an all-time high, while Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index (^N225) crossed for the first time the key level of 40,000. A dose of reality may await us in the face of high hopes and hype, when the Fed's Powell speaks and February jobs data arrives. Both will play a role in interest rate cut calculations and help determine whether the U.S. economy is headed for a “soft landing” or stagflation. Powell is expected to testify before Congress on Wednesday, while labor data is expected on Friday. Meanwhile, in a move in favor of Big Tech, EU antitrust regulators fined Apple (AAPL) nearly $2 billion over App Store restrictions on Spotify (SPOT) and other music streaming services. Apple shares fell 3% after the news. Among the big players, Macy's (M) stock jumped more than 14% after bidders Arkhouse and Brigade increased their buyout offer to $6.6 billion, a 33% premium to the price closing date on Friday. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) shares fell more than 12% and JetBlue (JBLU) shares rose 5% after the budget carriers announced the termination of their $3.8 billion merger deal . A federal judge blocked the deal in January. The story continues Meanwhile, shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped 18% on Monday ahead of the AI ​​server maker's debut on the S&P 500. Live8 updates Monday trending tickers You're here (TSLA) Tesla shares fell about 6% on Monday following a drop in the electric vehicle maker's February vehicle shipments from its Shanghai factory as well as recent reports of an escalating price war in China. Tesla shares are down 23% year to date. Super microcomputer (SMCI) Super Micro Computer's stock jumped 26% Monday ahead of the AI ​​server maker's entry into the S&P 500. Shares of the San Jose, Calif.-based computer company have surged more than 290% since the start of the year in a context of continued enthusiasm for AI. . Bitcoin (BTC-US) The token surpassed $67,000 on Monday as it neared all-time highs. Bitcoin is up over 20% in just one week. The cryptocurrency is less than a few percentage points away from hitting its November 2021 all-time high of $68,789.63.

Good point on stocks and the economy by UBS That's a good point from UBS's Jason Draho in a new note that just crossed my inbox. Perhaps stocks are rising for reasons beyond just AI hype. Maybe, just maybe, the economy is stronger than expected and, by extension, corporate profits will be higher than expected for this entire year. Good chart below from Draho. The Street raises its economic forecasts. Will they do it again after this Friday's employment report? (UBS)

Bank of America is the latest company to see bullish results for stocks in 2024 Another Wall Street strategy team presents an optimistic projection for how stocks will perform this year. In a note to clients on Sunday, Bank of America's U.S. equity and quantitative strategy team, led by Savita Subramanian, raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) by 5,000 at 5,400. That projection, along with a recent call from UBS, constitute the most optimistic forecasts for the benchmark average this year among strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance. “Bull markets end in euphoria, we’re not there yet,” Subramanian wrote. “The feeling has improved, but the areas of euphoria are limited (AI, GLP-1).” BofA's move is the fifth price target raised by strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance in the past month. The most optimistic outlook comes as stocks have rallied higher to start the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite just closed out their best February since 2015, buoyed by a second straight quarter of earnings growth and increased confidence in the trajectory of the U.S. economy. Subramanian noted that fourth-quarter profits rose 4% from a year earlier and that analysts are not cutting their forecasts for the current quarter at their normal rate. This comes as Bank of America's economic research team just upgraded its growth outlook this year as well. This combination of a rising earnings outlook and a more optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy has been a common thread in recent year-end target increases for the S&P 500 on Wall Street.

Macys stock jumps as private equity firm increases offer to $6.6 billion amid takeover battle Macys (M) stock jumped as much as 16% on Monday after activist shareholder Arkhouse Management raised its stock. $6.6 billion buyout offer for the iconic retailer. Macy got rejected an earlier offer of $5.8 billion of the private equity company and its partner Brigade Capital, at the end of January. As Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reports, Macys (M) is looking to turn the page, but the battle to take it private is heating up and doubts persist about the company's ability to come back with its current plans. Tony Spring, newly appointed CEO a month ago, recognizes that the company needs to change. “We are not going to leave Macy's as it is today. It is foolhardy to think that leaving the company as it exists today is a recipe for success in the future,” Spring told Yahoo Finance. Spring said the brand would “evolve,” adjust its product offering and “thoughtfully” integrate its physical and digital presence, but would do so “with appropriate action, … time and support from our organization. Arkhouse Management's new offer published on Sunday shows that the activist investor is not waiting for results. Learn more here.

Spirit stock sinks following termination of JetBlue merger deal Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) plunged as much as 16% in premarket trading Monday after its $3.8 billion merger deal with JetBlue (JBLU), blocked by a court in January, was terminated by low-cost airlines. “After discussing our options with our advisors and JetBlue, we have concluded that current regulatory hurdles will not allow us to complete this transaction within the time frame provided under the merger agreement,” Spirit CEO said , Ted Christie, in a company press release. JetBlue's proposed acquisition of Spirit collapsed after a federal judge blocked the deal on Jan. 16 due to antitrust concerns. Shares of JetBlue gained more than 5% in premarket trading following the announcement. Spirit shares are down about 60% year to date.

The statistics that shake heads around Nvidia Some of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance this morning are crypto-related. This is no surprise since bitcoin has surpassed $65,000 and enthusiasm is growing for a possible halving event in April. But for me, the main story in the markets remains the frenzied trading around AI darling Nvidia (NVDA). As this stock moves, so will the market in 2024 (and 2025, 2026, 2027). Some Nvidia stats to get you thinking: Nvidia is now the third most valuable US company: a market cap of $2.05 trillion. It only took 180 trading days for Nvidia's market capitalization to grow from $1 trillion to $2 trillion. The stock is rated “uy” by 92% of analysts who cover it.



