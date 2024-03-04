5 things to know before the stock market opens





Macys (M) shares soar in premarket trading after investor group that was rebuffed in December increases its offer by about $1 billion, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) soars as as the maker of AI-enabled servers prepares to join the S&P 500, Reddit targets a valuation of up to $6.5 billion in its highly anticipated IPO, the United States seeks to ban China from buy oil from their reserves and the Japanese Nikkei exceeds 40,000 for the first time. Here's what investors need to know today. 1. Macys soars as Arkhouse and Brigade increase offer to $24 per share Shares of Macys (M) jumped more than 18% in premarket trading after the group of investors whose previous bid for the struggling department store chain was rejected increased its offer by nearly a billion dollars. Arkhouse Management, which specializes in real estate, and asset manager Brigade Capital Management announced Sunday that they are now offering to acquire the Macys shares they do not already own for $24 per share, valuing the retailer at $6 .6 billion, up from December's offer of $21 per share. valued it at around $5.8 billion. The investor group's offer represents a 33% premium to the $18.01 shares closed Friday. 2. Super Micro Surges on S&P 500 Inclusion News Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) soared 13% in pre-market trading Monday following Friday evening's announcement that it will be included in the large-cap S&P 500 index starting March 18. The San Jose, Calif., company that makes artificial intelligence (AI) has seen its market value soar to more than $50 billion amid the frenzy for all things tech. Super Micro and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) will replace appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR) and regional bank Zions Bancorporation (ZION) in the index. Shares of Deckers were up 6% in early trading, while Whirlpool and Zion were both down about 2%. 3. Reddit predicts IPO valuation of up to $6.5 billion, price $31-$34 Reddit is targeting a valuation of up to $6.5 billion in its highly anticipated IPO, according to The Wall Street Journalwell below the $10 billion the social media company was worth a few years ago. It plans to target a price range between $31 and $34 per share, the report said. Reddit's IPO is unusual because individual investors and the most loyal users of its discussion forums will have the opportunity to buy shares in its IPO. Typically, IPO candidates tend to sell shares only to large investors like mutual funds or hedge funds when they debut on the stock market. 4. US funding bill blocks China from buying oil reserves China would be barred from buying oil from U.S. emergency stockpiles, under a measure contained in the funding bill unveiled by congressional leaders on Sunday. The issue of China's purchase of U.S. oil reserves has been controversial since 2022, when President Joe Biden announced the sale of 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Houston-based subsidiary of a company Chinese state oil company to curb the skyrocketing price of gasoline. prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Separately, thousands of delegates from across China are gathering in Beijing this week for the start of the country's most important annual political event, the so-called “two sessions”, during which leaders will try to strengthen the confidence in the face of the slowdown in the country's economy. 5. Japan's Nikkei closes above 40,000 for the first time Japan's Nikkei 225 closed above the 40,000 mark for the first time on Monday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished at record highs on Friday. Foreigners flocked to Japanese stocks, gaining confidence from Warren Buffett's support for big trading companies, while funds shifted their focus from investments in China's slowing economy to Japan. AI euphoria has not spared Japan, with investors buying chip-related stocks seen as benefiting from investments in the technology. Stocks like chipmaker Renesas Electronics closed up nearly 5% on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-march-4-2024-8603566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos