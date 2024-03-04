Jill On Money: Stock Market Milestones

As U.S. stock indexes reach new highs and round numbers, it's time for a refresher on the differences between them.

While these metrics have become a quick way to gauge what's happening in the markets, they are by no means the whole story. And of course, your investments may or may not track stock indexes, depending on your specific allocation.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow was introduced in May 1896, and along with the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the Dow Jones Utility Average, these indexes provided the public with insight into the performance of financial markets.

In its early days, the Dow Jones Index tracked 12 companies representing the most important industries in the United States. In 1928, the index included 30 companies, which is still the number included in the index.

Although the Dow is the oldest index, it is problematic because of the way it is calculated. The Dow is price-weighted, meaning that more expensive stocks have a greater influence on the index.

For example, Microsoft, which trades at over $400 per share, contributes much more to the Dow than Verizon, which trades at $40. Despite its history, the index's small size, along with its price-weighting methodology, makes the Dow the least effective way to determine what's happening in financial markets.

The Standard and Poor 500

The S&P 500 was introduced in March 1957 and was intended to fill some of the shortcomings of the Dow Jones. Instead of 30 stocks, the S&P tracks 500 U.S.-based companies, which covers about 80% of the overall market.

Additionally, the S&P 500 is weighted based on market capitalization (market-cap), which is calculated by multiplying the number of shares outstanding by the current market price. S&P 500 companies with the highest market capitalization have the greatest impact on the index value.

Nasdaq Composite Index

The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) was launched in 1971 as the world's first electronic stock exchange.

Eventually, this innovation led to the elimination of physical trading floors, which relied on human beings to process buy and sell orders. (The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is now little more than a backdrop for the financial media.)

Until the dot-com boom in the 1990s, the Nasdaq stock exchange was a place where small companies listed their shares, until they became large enough to earn a place on the New York Stock Exchange, more established.

The current Nasdaq Composite Index includes more than 2,500 stocks and, like the S&P 500, is weighted by market capitalization. More than half of the index is made up of the technology sector, which is why it has become shorthand for technology when listed alongside the Dow and S&P 500.

Other indexes

Although the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ are the three most cited and watched stock indexes, they are by no means the only ones.

You can find specific sector indices (energy, materials, healthcare), size indices (mega-cap, mid-cap, small-cap), as well as comprehensive indices (FT Wilshire 5000) and those calculated based on 'equal indices. weighting, where each company is assigned an equal fixed weight in the index and therefore has the same impact on the performance of the index.

Sometimes the investing world creates an acronym or term to describe trends. Today, seven very large-cap companies dominate discussions in financial markets.

The so-called Magnificent Seven (Mag 7) include Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia. In 2023, the Mag 7 saw an impressive average return of 111%, compared to a 24% return for the entire S&P 500. As a result, they created their own index that tracks their movements.

Jill Schlesinger, CFP, is a CBS News business analyst. A former options trader and CIO of an investment advisory firm, she welcomes comments and questions at [email protected]. Visit their website at www.jillonmoney.com.