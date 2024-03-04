Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records before a busy week

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Monday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in morning trading, after hitting its last all-time high set this year and its 16th winning week in the last 18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3%.

Momentum is slowing for U.S. stocks after soaring on enthusiasm that inflation seems to be calming downcut to interest rate could happen and the American economy has so far ignored the predictions for a recession. At the same time, a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has catapulted some stocks to stratospheric heights.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 19.5% on Monday. It had already more than tripled in 2024 after more than tripling last year.

This is the stock's first trading since announcing it would join the S&P 500 index of the largest U.S. stocks in two weeks. Such a move could generate even more investment in the company.