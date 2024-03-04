Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls as big week of economic updates approaches
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street drifted lower as markets turned their attention this week to a trove of labor market data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% early Monday, after hitting its last all-time high set this year and its 16th winning week in the last 18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1%. %. Powell will make his biannual appearance before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. The government publishes its latest monthly employment report on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 broke the 40,000 level overnight.
Powell will make his semiannual appearance before the House on Wednesday, followed by Senate testimony on Thursday. Powell's remarks will be closely watched for any signals indicating when the Fed might launch a highly anticipated round of interest rate cuts.
The Fed raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in an effort to curb soaring inflation after the economy recovered from the 2020 COVID-19 recession.
The Fed could reduce interest rates repeatedly this year and indicated it could take action if inflation continues to fall toward its 2% target. Yet surprisingly strong economic data recently pushed back the consensus on when those cuts would be made, from March to June.
Some data the Fed may consider at its meeting later this month will be Wednesday's job openings and labor turnover report and the more comprehensive employment report from February which is expected on Friday. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Labor Department releases its weekly tally of unemployment benefit claims, which serves as a proxy for layoffs.
The strong labor market is one reason the Fed raised interest rates so quickly and kept them high.
On the corporate side, shares of Macy's jumped more than 15% before the opening bell following Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management. increased their offer to acquire the department store chain in a deal now valued at $6.6 billion.
The investment companies announced Sunday that they had submitted an all-cash proposal of $24 for each of the remaining Macys shares they do not already own. earlier offer of $21 per share. Macys in January rejected the previous deal, valued at $5.8 billion.
In crypto trading, Bitcoin continued its momentum, gaining over 3% to $65,126.20. The original cryptocurrency is up nearly 50% this year.
In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX edged up 0.1%, Paris' CAC 40 rose 0.2% and London's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%.
In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to close above 40,000 for the first time at 40,109.23.
Japanese stocks followed gains in other markets, driven by expectations of strong demand for technologies associated with artificial intelligence. They were also boosted by continued accommodative credit policies, with the Bank of Japan pumping money into the economy to help support growth.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng added less than 0.1% to 16,595.97 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,039.31.
This week, the spotlight is mainly on the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and investors are awaiting updates on specific policies aimed at supporting the slowing economy, resolving problems in the real estate market and stabilizing financial markets.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.2% to 2,674.27.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell less than 0.1% to 7,735.80, and in Bangkok the SET was virtually unchanged.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose to 4.21% on Monday from 4.18% on Friday evening.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 34 cents to $79.63 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 27 cents to $83.28 a barrel.
The US dollar rose from 150.08 Japanese yen to 150.43 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0841 to $1.0845.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 5,137.08 on Friday after setting an all-time high. It has been on a meteoric rise and has climbed in 16 of the past 18 weeks on enthusiasm over slowing inflation and an overall resilient U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 39,087.38. Technology stocks led the market and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1% to 16,274.94, a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021.
Zimo Zhong and Matt Ott, Associated Press
