Wall Street strengthens its records a little before a busy week

HONG KONG U.S. stocks are up slightly from their record highs on a quiet Monday on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in late trading, having hit its last all-time high set this year and its 16th winning week in the last 18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24 points, or 0.2%, with one hour remaining. in trading, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was virtually unchanged.

Momentum is slowing for U.S. stocks after soaring on enthusiasm that inflation seems to be calming downcut to interest rate could happen and the American economy has so far ignored the predictions for a recession. At the same time, a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has catapulted some stocks to stratospheric heights.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 23.3% on Monday. It had already more than tripled in 2024 after more than tripling last year.

This is the stock's first trading since announcing it would join the S&P 500 index of the largest U.S. stocks in two weeks. Such a move could generate even more investment in the company.

It will replace Whirlpool. The appliance company is on track for a third straight year of losses and will fall back into the S&P 400 index of mid-sized stocks. At the same time, Deckers Outdoor will also replace Zion Bancorp in the S&P 500.

The poster child for AI mania is Nvidia, whose chips are driving much of the shift to AI. It rose another 5.9% on Monday to bring its gain for the young year so far to nearly 76% after more than tripling in 2023. It is by far the most powerful force that has pushed the S&P 500 on the rise.

Such surges are reinforced by rising profits and the expectation that tremendous growth will continue. But they also raise concerns about another potential bubble as prices rise at breakneck speed.

The market is euphoric about AI, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. This can be a worrying signal, as too much enthusiasm about stocks can push prices too high, leading to later disappointments.

Bull markets end in euphoria, Subramanian said in a BofA Global Research report. But so far, the euphoria seems to be focused only on AI and other select areas, and it raised its S&P 500 closing target this year to 5,400 from 5,000.

Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. Wall Street is hoping inflation will cool enough that the Fed can lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. That would relieve pressure on the economy and financial markets.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said his next move will likely be a cut, but he also said the Fed needs further confirmation that inflation is moving decisively toward its 2% target. . This was before a few reports recently showed inflation at both the consumer And wholesale levels were higher than expected.

A report released Friday will show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth. Resilience has allowed the US economy to emerge from recession, which should generate profits for companies and support stock prices.

But too much strength could also keep pressure on inflation. This would push expectations for the first rate cut further into the calendar. Traders have already mostly given up hope of a decline in March. They are now eyeing June.

Meanwhile, several retailers will also offer their latest earnings reports next week. They include Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom.

Another retailer, Macys, jumped 13.7% after two investment companies have increased their purchase offer shares they don't already own.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Spirit Airlines lost 10.5%. JetBlue Airways is ending their $3.8 billion combination project after a court ruling blocked their merger. JetBlue rose 4.3%.

Apple fell 2.4% after the European Union hit it with a fine of almost 2 billion dollars for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over Spotify and other competitors. It was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.

Community Bank of New York fell another 18.1% to bring its loss for the year to almost 72%. It is struggling under the weight of tighter oversight after swallowing up rival Signature Bank following last year's industry mini-crisis. It is also facing lower values ​​for commercial real estate-related loans and said last week it had found significant weaknesses in its internal controls.

But gains have been plentiful in other markets. Bitcoin surpassed $67,000 to close in on its all-time high of nearly $69,000. Gold also rose, setting a record high. An ounce for April delivery settled at $2,126.30.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.18% Friday evening to 4.21%.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent and surpassed the 40,000 level for the first time.

Elsewhere in Asia, the spotlight this week is on the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and could offer updates on policies to support the slowing economy, address problems in the housing market and stabilize financial markets.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.