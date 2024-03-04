Baker McKenzie Hires Seasoned International Tax Lawyer Rob Clary in Chicago | Writing





Baker McKenzie, a leading global law firm, today announced that veteran tax attorney Rob Clary has joined the firm as a partner in Chicago, strengthening the firm's Chambers Global Band 1-ranked tax practice. Rob joins Baker McKenzie as a highly regarded international tax lawyer, with almost two decades of experience advising multinational companies on their global tax profiles, including the tax aspects of cross-border acquisitions, financing transactions, corporate restructurings, joint ventures and other corporate activities. Rob also advises on international transfer pricing and controversy matters relating to global operations, investments and transactions. Rob comes from a large accounting firm. “As our clients undertake transformative transactions while grappling with an ever-changing tax landscape, our ability to provide cutting-edge yet practical tax advice is more critical than ever,” said Salim Rahim, chair of the firm's North America tax practice group. “Rob’s extensive experience will be invaluable to clients seeking pragmatic tax advice that takes into account the unique needs of their business.” We are excited to add Rob to the team. Baker McKenzie's tax practice is one of the most renowned in the world. With more than 900 tax professionals in more than 40 countries, the firm collaborates across borders and specialties to stay abreast of evolving tax landscapes around the world. The firm's Tax Planning and Transactions group supports the firm's transactional M&A practice, assisting clients with post-acquisition integrations and pre-disposition restructurings, and consulting clients on a wide variety of tax issues. “Rob is a leading tax professional in Chicago, serving as a trusted tax advisor to many global companies based in this market and throughout North America,” said David Mallibandmanaging partner of Baker McKenzie's Chicago office. “As we continue to strengthen our Chicago office, Rob is an exceptional addition to our team and we look forward to working with him to serve our many global clients. Rob added: “I am very pleased to be joining the renowned tax practice of Baker McKenzie, which is in a class of its own in providing world-class tax legal services alongside its other leading firms. No other firm can provide this level of holistic advice to clients navigating an increasingly turbulent business and regulatory environment. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to provide an even higher level of service to our customers. Rob follows the recent arrival of state and local tax attorney Kent Strader. He speaks frequently at various professional and industry organizations, including Bloomberg, the International Fiscal Association, the Chicago Tax Club, the Tax Executives Institute, and the Practicing Law Institute. Rob also taught international transaction taxation at Chicago-Kent School Law. Rob received his BA from Appalachian State University in 2000, his JD from the University of Miami School of Law in 2003, and his LL.M. in Taxation from NYU School of Law in 2004.

