Stock market today: Wall Street down slightly at the start of a busy week

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell slightly from record highs on a quiet Monday on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 slipped 6.13 points, or 0.1%, to 5,130.95, after hitting its latest all-time high and its 16th winning week in the last 18 weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.55, or 0.2%, to 38,989.83, and the Nasdaq composite lost 67.43, or 0.4%, to 16,207.51.

Momentum in U.S. stocks has slowed after rising amid enthusiasm over slowing inflation, the possibility of interest rate cuts and the U.S. economy has so far shrugged off recession forecasts. At the same time, the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has propelled some stocks to stratospheric heights.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 18.6% on Monday. It has surged almost 1,000% in the past 12 months.

This was the first trading of the stock since the announcement of its entry in two weeks into the S&P 500 index of the largest American stocks. Such a move could generate even more investment in the company.

Super Micro Computer will replace Whirlpool, which is on pace for a third straight year of losses and will fall back into the S&P 400 index of mid-sized stocks. At the same time, Deckers Outdoor will replace Zion Bancorp in the S&P 500.

The poster child for the AI ​​craze is Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the shift to AI. It rose another 3.6% on Monday to take its gain for the year so far to 72.1% after more than tripling in 2023. This was by far the strongest force pushing for the rises the S&P 500.

Such surges are reinforced by rising profits and the expectation that tremendous growth will continue. But they also raise concerns about another potential bubble as prices rise at breakneck speed.

The market is euphoric about AI, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. This can be a worrying signal, as too much enthusiasm can push prices too high, subsequently leading to disappointment.

Bull markets end in euphoria, Subramanian said in a BofA Global Research report. But so far, the euphoria seems to be focused only on AI and other select areas, and it raised its S&P 500 closing target this year to 5,400 from 5,000.

Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. Wall Street hopes inflation will cool enough for the Fed to cut its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial markets.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said his next move will likely be a cut, but he also said the Fed needs further confirmation that inflation is moving decisively toward its 2% target. . That was before recent reports showed that inflation, both consumer and wholesale, was higher than expected.

A report released Friday will show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth. Resilience has allowed the US economy to emerge from recession, which should generate profits for companies and support stock prices.

Excessive strength could, however, maintain pressure on inflation. This would push expectations for the first rate cut further into the calendar. Traders have already mostly given up hope of a rate cut in March. They are now eyeing June.

Meanwhile, several retailers will also offer their latest earnings reports next week. They include Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom.

Another retailer, Macys, jumped 13.5% after two investment firms increased their offer to buy shares they don't already own.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Spirit Airlines lost 10.8%. JetBlue Airways is ending its proposed $3.8 billion combination after a court ruling blocked their merger. JetBlue rose 4.3%.

Apple fell 2.5% after the European Union fined it nearly $2 billion for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over Spotify and other competitors. It was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.

Gains have been plentiful in other markets. Bitcoin surpassed $67,000 to close in on its all-time high of nearly $69,000. Gold also rose, setting a record high. An ounce for April delivery settled at $2,126.30.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.18% Friday evening to 4.21%.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% and surpassed the 40,000 level for the first time.

Elsewhere in Asia, the spotlight this week is on the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and could offer updates on policies to support the slowing economy, address problems in the housing market and stabilize financial markets.

___

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.