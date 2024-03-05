Michigan Ross professor questions reliability of stock market anomalies





Seyhun and his colleagues examined the role of the value factor, which is measured by the market value to book value ratio of a given security. Book value is the value of a company as shown on its balance sheet and market value is derived from the value of its shares. So, if a stock has a high market value to book value ratio, it is considered expensive, and a low ratio is considered cheap. Researchers studied the interaction between 13 well-known anomalies and the value factor, and found that the factors are more predictive when the stocks they contain are also cheap. When expensive, factors don't seem to predict future stock returns very well. Specifically, Seyhun claims to have found that anomalies with a value orientation (cheap) outperform anomalies with a growth orientation (expensive) by approximately 30 basis points per month. He adds that cheap anomalies as well as recent favorable stock price movements outperform expensive and unfavorable anomalies by about 90 basis points per month (or 11% per year). Alternatively, more than 96% of the dollar return of anomalies disappears when they have negative momentum and costly directions. Among the best-known anomalies is the January effect. The month is known for having above-average stock market returns, but is this the case? It turns out that the anomaly was significant in the 1970s and 1980s, but it has largely declined and even disappeared for a few years since the 1990s. The study notes that a growing number of investors exploiting the same anomaly can lead to an anomaly strategy becoming more costly in terms of valuation, leading to deterioration of future returns. The financial sector has been very productive in discovering hundreds of so-called anomalies, says Seyhun, a professor of finance and business administration. While this is exciting, he cautions that so many predictive factors make a mockery of the concept of market efficiency, whereby stock prices reflect all publicly available information. Our research suggests that it is okay to ignore these anomalies and focus on what academic research shows works in the long term as a starting point: market exposure, book-to-market ratio, and size of the company, he said. Momentum also appears to be useful as a timing factor. The study is published in the Journal of Empirical Finance. Co-authors include Deniz Anginer of Simon Fraser University, Sugata Ray of the University of Alabama and Luqi Xu of the College of Charleston. This article was originally published in Michigan News.

