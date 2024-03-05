Japan's Nikkei tops 40,000 as investors await China policy meeting





HONG KONG (AP) World stocks were mixed Monday ahead of China's biggest annual political gathering, while Japan's benchmark index rose above the 40,000 level for the first time. The German DAX edged up 0.1% to 17,752.66. In Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.1% to 7,929.27 and London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,666.31. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index gained 0.5 percent to close at 40,109.23 after an advance last week on Wall Street that pushed U.S. stocks to new highs. Japanese stocks followed gains in other markets, driven by expectations of strong demand for technologies associated with artificial intelligence. They were also boosted by continued accommodative credit policies, with the Bank of Japan pumping money into the economy to help support growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added less than 0.1% to 16,595.97 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,039.31. This week, the spotlight is mainly on the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and investors are awaiting updates on specific policies aimed at supporting the slowing economy, resolving problems in the real estate market and stabilizing financial markets. Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.2% to 2,674.27 after a private sector survey showed the country's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in February compared with the previous month , while foreign demand has weakened. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell less than 0.1% to 7,735.80, and in Bangkok the SET was virtually unchanged. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 5,137.08 on Friday after setting an all-time high. It has been on a meteoric rise and has climbed in 16 of the past 18 weeks on enthusiasm over slowing inflation and an overall resilient U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 39,087.38. Technology stocks led the market and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1% to 16,274.94, a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021. The Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001. High interest rates can squeeze the financial system. The hope was that the Fed would cut interest rates several times this year to provide some relief to banks and the economy as a whole. The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to slow decisively toward its 2% target. But a series of more positive-than-expected economic reports has traders pushing back their forecasts on when the cuts might begin. The hope now is that the Fed can kick off in June after traders abandoned their earlier expectations for March. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.21% on Monday from 4.25% on Thursday evening. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 30 cents to $80.27 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 44 cents to $83.99 a barrel. The US dollar rose from 150.08 Japanese yen to 150.38 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0841 to $1.0845.

