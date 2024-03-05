CFPB Warns Digital Marketers Against Abusive Steering Practices // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On February 29, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released Circular 2024-01warning operators of “digital price comparison tools” and “lead generators” that they may be “covered persons” subject to CFPB jurisdiction And their activities may put them at risk of engaging in “abusive” acts or practices in violation of federal law. More specifically, the circular describes in detail how certain advertising remuneration models that encourage the promotion of products in the financial interest of the operator or lead generator over that of the consumer may constitute an abusive act or practice. In light of this circular – and the CFPB's recent efforts to extend jurisdiction to non-bank financial service providers – carriers, their affiliates and other financial institutions using online product comparison tools should review their marketing and their relationships with third parties. The CFPB claims jurisdiction over price comparison sites Many consumers visit carriers to compare costs, features, or other terms for a set of comparable financial products or services. Similarly, lead generators may advertise financial products to consumers and then sell the information they collect through consumer engagement with those advertisements to third-party financial service providers. The Consumer Financial Protection Act prohibits “covered persons” and “service providers” from engaging in any abusive act or practice. As a basis for its guidance, the CFPB describes how operators and lead generators can be either “covered persons” or “service providers” – and therefore subject to CFPB supervision and enforcement, depending in part on their business model. The CFPB believes that some operators or lead generators may engage sufficiently with consumers to “negotiate” a credit product – an activity expressly regulated by the CFPB. However, even if the entity does not actually broker loans, the CFPB could also claim that the operator or lead generator is providing consumers with “financial advisory services,” another defined activity that places an entity under jurisdiction of the CFPB as a covered person. Failing that, the CFPB has previously indicated that it considers some of these companies to be “service providers” of bona fide financial service providers, and therefore subject to the CFPB's jurisdiction (as further discussed in a 2022 interpretive rule ). When is a digital price comparison presentation “abusive”? An act is “abusive” when, among other things, it takes “unreasonable advantage” of the consumer’s “reasonable trust” in the institution to act in the consumer’s interest. (For a reminder, see our April 2023 customer alert on the CFPB's policy statement on abuse.) As the circular points out, operators of “digital price comparison tools” may be at greater risk high of being accused of engaging in allegedly abusive acts or practices whose stated purpose is to help consumers make informed decisions about available financial products and services. When an operator presents more expensive or less beneficial products to consumers based on its own financial interests, the CFPB suggests that there is a risk of abusive behavior. The CFPB also warns that it considers an operator or lead generator's ability to collect data as a relevant advantage for its abusive analysis. The circular further states that the CFPB will carefully review any affirmative (or implied) representations made by carriers to consumers about the nature of their services to evaluate potential abuses. To illustrate its concerns, the CFPB details eight hypothetical models of abusive presentation. A number of examples simply highlight the practice of promoting a particular product on the basis of financial gain for the operator rather than consumer interest, particularly where the consumer can identify which features of the product are important to him. However, the CFPB suggests that other presentation features intended to influence consumer choice, such as a dynamic user interface or requiring fewer clicks to access product information, will also be evaluated. The circular also indicates that it could be abusive to direct consumers towards certain products to satisfy advertising volume allocations, or to use dynamic auctions or a “bonus system” to determine the presentation of offers to consumers with certain demographic or other characteristics. Looking forward This circular is part of the CFPB's multi-year effort to target dark patterns in the offering of financial products and services and make the concepts of unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices (UDAAP) relevant to today's digital marketplace 'today. It is important to note that one of the reasons the CFPB issues circulars is to promote consistency of approach among law enforcement agencies. To this end, the circular provides guidance specifically aimed at other law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has actively pursued alleged dark schemes, and state attorneys general, all of which are empowered to enforce the CFPB's abuse standard (in addition to their independent enforcement authority for unfair and deceptive practices).

