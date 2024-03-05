Stock Market Today: Live Updates

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on March 4, 2024 in New York.

U.S. stock futures fell Monday evening after the Nasdaq Composite declined from its record level.

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell slightly by 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts fell about 0.2%.

Outside of opening hours, the actions of GitLab fell more than 20% after the software company issued weak full-year guidance.

During the main trading session on Monday, the S&P500 fell 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite technology index slipped 0.41%. This follows both indexes closing records on Friday. THE Dow also slipped nearly 98 points, or 0.25%.

Chipmakers Nvidia And Super microcomputer continued their progression, gaining more than 3% and 18% respectively. Meanwhile, other large-cap tech names struggled and sent the market lower. Apple lost 2.5% after the European Commission fined the company almost $2 billion. You're here which fell by more than 7% following further price reductions, was responsible for the losses in the general market index.

Overall, large-cap technology companies remain the best way to benefit from the artificial intelligence trend, Jason Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas region at UBS Global Wealth Management, said Monday. , on CNBC's “Closing Bell: Overtime.” “They're still the ones who have the scale to profit. Their valuations are extreme, but they're also growing incredibly fast.”

Draho said that while there are fears of “pent-up exuberance” in the market, similar to that of 1996, he believes there is still upside potential to come.

“But this market is even more [in the] early to mid 90s, not late 90s. We're not seeing that exuberance yet. And I think some of these big tech companies are still going to benefit from this AI sphere, which we think has a multi-year horizon,” Draho added.

On the earnings front, investors will look to the retailer's reports Target Tuesday morning, followed by Nordstrom And Box after the bell.

Other economic data, including the S&P Global US Services Purchasing Managers' Index, durable goods orders and the ISM Services Index, are expected to be released Tuesday morning.