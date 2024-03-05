Stock market news of March 4, 2024





US stock markets closed higher on Friday, the first trading day of March, maintaining the momentum of the first two months of 2024. Market participants were pricing in strong earnings results. The three main stock indexes finished in positive territory. Last week, however, was mixed for the US stock markets. How did the benchmarks work? The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.2% to close at 39,087.38. Notably, 16 components of the 30-stock index finished in positive territory and 14 in negative territory. The star stocks index is currently 0.5% below its all-time high recorded on February 23. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index ended at 16,274.94, up 1.1% or 183.02 points on strong performance from tech bigwigs. The tech index hit a new all-time high in 2024 and joined the bull market with its peers. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to finish at 5,137.08. Wall Street's benchmark index recorded its first close above 5,100 in its history. During intraday trading, the index posted a new all-time high at 5,140.33. Nine of the 11 major sectors of the general market index finished in positive territory while two in negative territory. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV), Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLY), Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) rose 1.1%, 1.8%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a gauge of fear, fell 2.2% to 13.11. Advancing stocks outnumbered declining stocks on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.29 to 1. On the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.55 to 1 favored advancing issues. The S&P 500 posted 87 new 52-week highs and 2 new 52-week lows while the Nasdaq posted 363 new 52-week highs and 88 new 52-week lows. Strong financial results Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.17%. Net income increased 22% year over year. Revenue, on a non-GAAP basis, declined 11% year over year to $22.3 billion and beat the consensus mark by 0.84%. The story continues Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.48 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. Revenue of $6.75 billion was down 14% from the year-ago quarter and down 8% sequentially. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.06 billion. Autodesk Inc. ADSK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.18% and improved by 12.4%. from one year to the next. The company reported revenue of $1.46 billion, beating the consensus mark by 2.66%. This figure increased by 11.5% year-on-year. As a result, the stock prices of Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Autodesk increased by 31.6%, 2.2% and 12.6%, respectively. Dell Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Economic data The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that the US manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index) stood at 47.8 in February, up from 49.1 the previous month. The consensus estimate was 49.5. Notably, any value below 50 indicates a contraction in manufacturing activities. Construction spending in January fell 0.2%, contrary to the consensus estimate of a 0.3% increase. The December figure was revised upwards to 1.1% from 0.9% announced earlier. The University of Michigan reported that the final decline in the consumer confidence index for February stood at 76.9. However, both the final consensus reading and preliminary reading for February were 79.6. Weekly Summary Last week was a mixed bag for Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7% and 1%, respectively, following strong performances from tech giants. Both indices recorded their seventh positive week in the last eight. However, the Dow fell 0.1% on negative news on some of its major cyclical components. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Free Stock Analysis Report Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Inventory Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investing Research

