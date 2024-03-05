Business
Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mixed as China Unveils 5% Economic Growth Target for 2024
BEIJING (AP) Stocks were mixed Tuesday in Asia after China's prime minister said the country's economic growth target this year was around 5%, in line with expectations.
Hong Kong's benchmark index fell while Shanghai's rose slightly.
Li Qiang, addressing the opening meeting of China's National People's Congress, also said Beijing would issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term bonds to help plug deficits financing, provide support to local governments in financial difficulty and invest in cutting-edge technologies and in social support and education.
Li also said China would expand government-subsidized housing, part of a program aimed at reversing a slowdown in the property market after a crackdown on excess borrowing caused dozens of developers to default on their debts.
The congress is the biggest political event of the year, but its role is primarily to approve policies established by top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.
Investors are watching for signs that China's leaders will take more stimulus measures to boost investment and consumer spending and boost growth. The economy grew 5.2% annually last year, after growth fell to 3% in 2022.
The initial reaction to Li's speech and the annual budget report, also released Tuesday, seemed lukewarm. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 2% to 16,272.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,047.20.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3%, surpassing its last closing record, at 40,212.45.
In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,658.78, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1% to 7,730.60.
India's Sensex fell 0.3% while Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.5%.
On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 5,130.95, after hitting its latest all-time high and its 16th winning week in the last 18 weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 38,989.83 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4% to 16,207.51. .
Momentum in U.S. stocks has slowed after rising amid enthusiasm over slowing inflation, the possibility of interest rate cuts and the U.S. economy has so far shrugged off recession forecasts. At the same time, the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has propelled some stocks to stratospheric heights.
Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 18.6% on Monday. It has surged almost 1,000% in the past 12 months.
The poster child for the AI craze is Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the shift to AI. It rose another 3.6% on Monday to take its gain for the year so far to 72.1% after more than tripling in 2023. This was by far the strongest force pushing for the rises the S&P 500.
Such surges are reinforced by rising profits and the expectation that tremendous growth will continue. But they also raise concerns about another potential bubble as prices rise at breakneck speed.
Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. He said the Fed's next move would likely be a reduction, but he also said it needs more evidence that inflation is falling decisively toward its 2% target. That was before recent reports showed that inflation, both consumer and wholesale, was higher than expected.
A report released Friday will show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth.
Several retailers will also offer their latest earnings reports this week. They include Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom.
Another retailer, Macys, jumped 13.5% after two investment firms increased their offer to buy shares they don't already own.
Elsewhere on Wall Street, Spirit Airlines lost 10.8%. JetBlue Airways is ending its proposed $3.8 billion combination after a court ruling blocked their merger. JetBlue rose 4.3%.
Apple fell 2.5% after the European Union fined it nearly $2 billion for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over Spotify and other competitors.
In other trading Tuesday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 33 cents to $78.41 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $82.59 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.51 Japanese yen from 150.53 yen. The euro also fell, falling from $1.0856 to $1.0852.
___
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
