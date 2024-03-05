February CPI Inflation Report Could Trigger Next Massive Sell-Off





The next big catalyst for the stock market is the February CPI inflation report, according to Fundstrat.

It will be released on March 12 and will tell investors whether the Fed might cut interest rates soon.

"We wonder if this could be the fundamental catalyst for a sell-off," Fundstrat said.



The next big catalyst that could shake up the stock market is the February CPI report, according to a recent note from Fundstrat. The inflation figure, scheduled for release on March 12, will tell investors whether the Federal Reserve may soon cut interest rates. “For us, this is also the decision point for markets in 2024. If February CPI is 'hot', even if for statistically flawed reasons, we think markets could become anxious,” Tom said Lee from Fundstrat. February inflation report to follow January CPI report warmer than expected, and Lee pointed out that some of the seasonality that drives prices higher in January could carry over into February. Citing economist Jens Nordvig, Lee explained that businesses often raise prices in January, and some of those price increases come later in the month following the January CPI survey period. This means that price increases that occur in late January do not appear until the February CPI report. “Historically, a 'hot' CPI in January tends to be followed by a 'hot' CPI in February. That is, the residual seasonality that tends to lead to a higher January often carries over into February,” he said. Lee said. Ultimately, if the February CPI report is indeed higher than expected, it could put the Fed in a difficult position and lead to more hawkish behavior from the central bank as two consecutive hot reports on the CPI would lead investors to wonder. how many times they could cut interest rates this year, if they do it at all. And that's why a hot CPI report in February could trigger the biggest selloff in the stock market since its record rally began in late October. “It seems the Fed can't ignore the optical problem of double digits in CPI appearing to break the downtrend. So it looks like stocks could see some selling pressure down the road,” Lee said. “And while this is only a short-term rise that could reverse in March/April, given the considerable rise in stocks since October 2023, we wonder if this is potentially of the fundamental catalyst for a selloff,” Lee said. Lee suggested that the S&P 500 could see a 7% selloff in early 2024, which would bring the index down to 4,777, which is right around the stock market's previous record highs.

