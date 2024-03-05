Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls slightly as retailers report holiday numbers | First World War
Wall Street edged lower Tuesday as more retailers report holiday season results and ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress later this week.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 0.2%.
Momentum in U.S. stocks has slowed after hitting record highs as inflation appears to be easing, interest rate cuts may be coming and the U.S. economy has so far shrugged off forecasts. recession.
Although earnings season is about to end, several major retailers will report their latest quarterly results this week, which could give analysts a clearer idea of how Americans feel about the economy and their personal finances .
Target reported a 58% increase in fourth-quarter profit, significantly beating Wall Street expectations thanks to cost cutting and maintaining lower inventories. Shares of the Minneapolis company jumped 8.5% before the bell Tuesday.
Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom all released holiday numbers this week.
AeroVironment, a Virginia defense company specializing in drones, jumped 17.5% before the bell after beating Wall Street sales forecasts and nearly doubling its profit targets.
Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.
On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. He said the Fed's next move would likely be a reduction, but he also said more evidence was needed that inflation was falling decisively toward its 2% target. That was before recent reports showed that inflation, both consumer and wholesale, was higher than expected.
A report released Friday will show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth.
In Europe at midday, the German DAX, the CAC 40 in Paris and the British FTSE 100 all returned to balance after falling slightly in the morning.
In Asia, Hong Kong's benchmark index fell 2.6% after China's prime minister said the country's economic growth target this year was around 5%, in line with expectations. China's economy grew 5.2% annually last year, after growth fell to 3% in 2022.
Li Qiang, addressing the opening meeting of China's National People's Congress, also said Beijing would issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term bonds to help plug deficits financing, provide support to local governments in financial difficulty and invest in cutting-edge technologies and in social support and education.
He said China would expand government-subsidized housing, part of a program to reverse a slowing property market after a crackdown on excess borrowing pushed dozens of developers to default on their debts .
But the government's intention to keep its deficit at 3% of China's GDP disappointed investors who were hoping for more aggressive action, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
The unchanged 3% target fell below expectations and reflects a cautious approach to fiscal policy, he said.
The congress is the biggest political event of the year, although it mainly endorses policies established by top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.
The initial reaction to Li's speech and the annual budget report, also released Tuesday, seemed lukewarm. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 2.6% to 16,162.64 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,047.79, barely moving for most of the day.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended at 40,097.63, just below Monday's record close.
In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,649.40, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.2% to 7,724.20.
India's Sensex fell 0.3% while Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.4%.
In other trading Tuesday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 74 cents to $78 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 58 cents to $82.22 a barrel.
The US dollar was unchanged at 150.53 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0845 from $1.0856.
On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, coming off its last all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4%.
