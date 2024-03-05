CFPB Bans Excessive Late Fees on Credit Cards, Cuts Regular Fees from $32 to $8

WASHINGTON DC The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today finalized a rule aimed at reducing excessive late fees on credit cards by closing a loophole exploited by large card issuers. This rule will reduce fees that cost American families more than $14 billion a year. The CFPB estimates that American families will save more than $10 billion in late fees per year once the final rule takes effect by reducing the usual fee from $32 to $8. This will represent an average savings of $220 per year for the more than 45 million people who face late fees.

For more than a decade, credit card giants have exploited a loophole to reap billions of dollars in unwanted charges from American consumers, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said. The current rule ends the era when big credit card companies hid behind the excuse of inflation as they raised borrowers' fees and boosted their own bottom lines.

Concerned that credit card companies were building a business model based on penalties, fee collection, and bait-and-switch tactics, Congress passed the Card Accountability and Disclosure Act of 2009 credit (CARD Law). The law prohibited credit card companies from imposing excessive penalties and established clearer information and consumer protections.

In 2010, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors voted to approve a regulation implementing the CARD Act, which specified that banks could only charge fees to recover banking costs associated with late payments. However, the rule included an immunity provision that allowed credit card companies to avoid liability if they charged no more than $25 for the first late payment, and $35 for subsequent late payments, two amounts to be adjusted for inflation each year. These amounts have climbed to $30 and $41, even as credit card companies have shifted to cheaper digital business processes. Congress transferred authority to administer the CARD Act rules from the Fed to the CFPB.

After a thorough review of market data related to the 2010 immunity provision, the CFPB's final rule adopts a lower threshold of $8 and ends automatic inflation adjustments for that amount for issuers that have $1 million open accounts or more.

The CFPB found that since 2010, issuers have generally charged consumers higher credit card late fees each year, reaching more than $14 billion in 2022 and accounting for more than 10% of the $130 billion that issuers pay. charged consumers in interest and fees. Late fees are in addition to many other punitive measures that credit card companies impose on consumers who miss payments, including additional interest charges, loss of their grace period, negative credit reports, reductions in their credit limit and a higher interest rate on future purchases. . Average late fees for major issuers have steadily increased since the CARD Act was passed, from $23 in late 2010 to $32 in 2022. For some major credit card companies, late fees are a major driver of their profit model.

The CFPB's final rule applies to the largest credit card issuers, those with more than 1 million open accounts. These companies account for more than 95% of total outstanding credit card balances. CFPB data shows that smaller issuers tend to charge lower rates and fees to their borrowers, while the vast majority of larger issuers charge fees close to the maximum amount allowed for late fees. The final rule of the day:

Reduces the amount of the immunity provision for late fees to $8 : According to data analyzed by the CFPB, a late fee of $8 would be enough for large card issuers, on average, to cover collection costs incurred due to late payments.

Put an end to the abuse of the automatic annual inflation adjustment: The CFPB found that many issuers increased their late fees at the same time each year, without evidence of increased costs. The CFPB's final rule eliminates the automatic annual inflation adjustment for the $8 late fee threshold. This adjustment was added by the Federal Reserve and is not required by law. The CFPB will instead monitor market conditions and adjust the $8 late fee immunity threshold as necessary.

Requires credit card issuers to show their calculations: Large card issuers will be able to charge fees above the threshold provided they can demonstrate that higher fees are necessary to cover their actual collection costs.

The rule does not change the ability of credit card issuers to raise interest rates, reduce credit lines and take other actions to deter consumers from paying late. In fact, this rule would provide more incentive for credit card companies to facilitate on-time payments because it would reduce incentives to build a business model based on late fees.

CFPB Credit Card Efforts

Today's final rule is part of an ongoing effort by the CFPB to address issues and promote competition in the $1 trillion credit card market. The CFPB is working to help consumers find lower interest rates as consumers paid a record $130 billion in credit card interest and fees in 2022, and the average cardholder has a balance of more than $5,000.

A recent CFPB report found that the increased APR margin charged by the largest issuers generated approximately $25 billion in additional interest revenue in 2023. Data submitted to the CFPB by credit card companies shows that smaller banks and credit unions offer significantly lower rates, around 8-10%. 10 percentage points lower than the 25 largest credit card companies. Last week, the CFPB issued guidelines aimed at controlling rigged results from comparisons of credit cards and other products, and is currently developing a consumer tool that, when completed, will offer people looking for a new credit card an unbiased way to compare credits. card terms and interest rates.

The CFPB has also taken enforcement action against illegal behavior by credit card companies. Recent actions include ordering Bank of America to pay a $30 million fine and refund tens of millions of dollars to consumers for illegal conduct, including withholding credit card rewards bonuses the company had explicitly promised and the opening of unauthorized accounts. The CFPB also ordered Citizens Bank to pay a $9 million fine for failing to reimburse consumers who reported fraud or billing errors, and ordered Citibank to pay $25.9 million for discrimination intentional and illegal targeting of credit card applicants whom the bank identified as Armenian-American.

Read the text of today's final rule.

The effective date of the final rule will be 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Consumers can file complaints about financial products or services by visiting the CFPB's website or calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).

Employees of companies they believe have violated federal consumer finance laws are encouraged to send information about what they know to [email protected].