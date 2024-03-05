Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mixed as China Unveils 5% Economic Growth Target for 2024

BEIJING (AP) Stocks were mixed Tuesday in Asia after China's prime minister said the country's economic growth target this year was around 5%, in line with expectations.

Hong Kong's benchmark index fell while Shanghai's rose slightly.

Li Qiang, addressing the China opening meeting National People's Congressalso said Beijing would issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term bonds to help fill financing gaps, provide support to financially struggling local governments and invest in cutting-edge technologies as well as in social support and education.

Li also said China would expand government-subsidized housing, part of a program aimed at reversing a slowdown in the property market after a crackdown on excess borrowing caused dozens of developers to default on their debts.

The congress is the most important political event of the year, but its role is mainly to approve policies established by the top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.

Investors are awaiting signs that Chinese leaders are considering more stimulus measures to boost investment and consumer spending and boost growth. The economy grew 5.2% annually last year, after growth fell to 3% in 2022.

Stocks have cooled a bit. AP Seth Sutel has more.

The initial reaction to Lis' speech and annual budget report, also released Tuesday, seemed lukewarm. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 2% to 16,272.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,047.20.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3%, surpassing its last closing record, at 40,212.45.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,658.78, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1% to 7,730.60.

India's Sensex fell 0.3% while Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.5%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 5,130.95, after hitting its latest all-time high and its 16th winning week in the last 18 weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 38,989.83 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4% to 16,207.51. .

Momentum has slowed for U.S. stocks after their roar higher on enthusiasm over inflation seems to be calming downcut to interest rate could happen and the American economy has so far ignored the predictions for a recession. At the same time, a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has catapulted some stocks to stratospheric heights.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 18.6% on Monday. It has surged almost 1,000% in the past 12 months.

The poster child for AI mania is Nvidia, whose chips are driving much of the shift to AI. It rose another 3.6% on Monday to take its gain for the year so far to 72.1% after more than tripling in 2023. This was by far the strongest force pushing for the rises the S&P 500.

Such surges are reinforced by rising profits and the expectation that tremendous growth will continue. But they also raise concerns about another potential bubble as prices rise at breakneck speed.

Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. He said the Fed's next move would likely be a reduction, but he also said more evidence was needed that inflation was falling decisively toward its 2% target. This was before recent reports of inflation at both consumer And wholesale levels were higher than expected.

A report released Friday will show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth.

Several retailers will also offer their latest earnings reports this week. They include Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom.

Another retailer, Macys, jumped 13.5% after two investment companies have increased their purchase offer shares they don't already own.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Spirit Airlines lost 10.8%. JetBlue Airways is ending their $3.8 billion combination project after a court ruling blocked their merger. JetBlue rose 4.3%.

Apple fell 2.5% after the European Union hit it with a fine of almost 2 billion dollars for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over Spotify and other competitors.

In other trading Tuesday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 33 cents to $78.41 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $82.59 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.51 Japanese yen from 150.53 yen. The euro also fell, falling from $1.0856 to $1.0852.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.