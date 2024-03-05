Stock market today: Wall Street is still moving away from its highest records

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling further from their record highs Tuesday, as the lull on Wall Street continues this week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in early trading and on track for a second straight decline after closing last week at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 182 points, or 0.5%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.9%.

Apple's fall of 2.4% was one of the heaviest weights in the market. It faces concerns about weak iPhone sales in China, where fierce competition and a declining overall economy challenge it.

MicroStrategy fell 2.6% after announcing it would raise $600 million in debt, which it would use to buy more bitcoin and for general corporate purposes. Bitcoin recently hit its all-time high near $69,000, and it was sitting just above $67,000 during Tuesday morning trading.

Target helped support the market after climbing 11.7%. It reported a bigger rise in profits for the end of 2023 than analysts expected as it held the course on some spending.

New York Community Bancorp was also higher, up 7.7%, a day after plunging 23%. The bank is under severe pressure due to losses linked to its investments in commercial real estate. It is also facing tighter regulatory scrutiny due to its purchase of a large portion of Signature Bank, one of the banks that fell during the industry's mini-crisis last year.

Several analysts still say NYCB's problems are likely unique to that sector, more than a signal of a coming tsunami for banks as a whole, particularly after the U.S. government's efforts last year to prop up the sector . But if interest rates remain high, pressure could increase across the sector.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell ahead of a series of reports that will show developments in the services sector, factory orders and other parts of the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.15% from 4.22% Monday evening.

The overall economy has remained remarkably strong despite high interest rates intended to curb inflation. In addition to Tuesday's reports, data released later this week will show how many job openings U.S. employers are advertising and how many people across the country are unemployed.

Wall Street hopes the economy will continue to grow, but not at such a pace that it would maintain upward pressure on inflation. Indeed, traders want the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, which it suggests it will do if inflation slows decisively toward its 2% target.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress later this week, which could further influence expectations for when rate cuts will begin. Traders have already given up any hope of a decline in March and are now looking towards June.

In overseas stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.6% after China's premier said the country's economic growth target this year was around 5%, in line with expectations . China's economy grew 5.2% annually last year, after growth fell to 3% in 2022.

Li Qiang, addressing the opening meeting of China's National People's Congress, also said Beijing would issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term bonds to help plug financing gaps , provide support to local governments in financial difficulty and invest in cutting-edge technologies and in social support and education.

But the government's intention to keep its deficit at 3% of China's overall economy may have disappointed investors who were hoping for more aggressive action.

Stocks in Shanghai edged up 0.3%, while indexes were slightly lower across much of the rest of the world.

___

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.