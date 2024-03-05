Bark regains compliance with the New York Stock Exchange







This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: DTC pet company Bark announced Tuesday that it has compliance regained New York Stock Exchange listing requirements continued.

Bark received notice in November from the New York Stock Exchange that he no longer met the stock exchange's continued listing requirementsspecifically that the average closing price of its common stock had fallen below $1 over a consecutive 30-day trading period.

The company said Tuesday that its stock closing price at the end of February was above $1 and that it maintained an average closing price of at least $1 over a consecutive trading period of 30 days. Dive overview: In addition to no longer complying with the New York Stock Exchange, Bark has faced other financial challenges in recent months. THE The company, known for its BarkBox and Super Chewer subscription boxes, announced its third-quarter revenue in February. fell by almost 7% over one year at $125.1 million. DTC revenue, which accounts for about 89% of total revenue, fell 7.6% to $110.9 million. Wholesale revenue, which accounts for about 11% of total revenue, fell 0.6% to $14.2 million. NOTThe loss in the period narrowed to $10.1 million from $21.3 million in the year-earlier period. In his third-quarter earnings report, CEO and co-founder Matt Meeker showed some optimism for the brand as it looks to expand its product and distribution universe. “Our latest quarter results highlight the significant progress we have made as a public company,” Meeker said in a statement. We achieved our best customer acquisition quarter in two years, exceeded the top of our forecast revenue range and improved our gross revenue. margin of more than 200 basis points over one year. And although wholesale still represents only a small fraction of its overall revenue, the company estimates that this revenue could reach more than 30% of total revenue over the next four to next five years as it strives to deepen its ties with the canal. Bark announced Friday its new cereal-inspired treats have launched at Target.The mass merchant carries four SKUs in 1,300 of its stores and eight SKUs on its website. The new treats, which have packaging reminiscent of cereal boxes from the 80s and 90s,consist of a variety of meats and hypoallergenic options and are free of artificial preservatives, corn and soy. We are excited to dive deeper into consumables with the launch of The Snack Pack, which will build on our growing consumables footprint across retail and direct-to-consumer channels, Meeker said in a statement.

