NEW YORK — US stocks are falling further from their record highs on Tuesday as declines in Big Tech weigh on Wall Street.

THE & The P 500 was down 0.8% at midday and on track for a second straight decline after closing last week at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 236 points, or 0.6%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.7%.

Apple's fall of 2.7% was one of the heaviest weights in the market. It faces concerns about weak iPhone sales in China, where fierce competition and a declining overall economy challenge it.

Apple and some of the other big tech stocks that have carried Wall Street to record highs have struggled to meet the lofty expectations needed to justify their big price increases. Declines of 2.8% for Microsoft, 1.8% for Amazon and 4.9% for Tesla were also among the S's heaviest weights. & 500 P.

Buying tech stocks has become one of the most popular moves on Wall Street among both mutual funds and hedge funds, according to Barclays Capital strategists. This can increase the risk of sharp declines later when momentum breaks.

MicroStrategy fell 11.6% after announcing it would raise $600 million in debt, which it would use to buy more bitcoin and for general corporate purposes.

Bitcoin briefly rose above $69,000 on Tuesday, surpassing its record set in 2021, before falling back below $67,000. This increase is partly due to new exchange-traded funds that provide investors with easier access to cryptocurrency. This figure has almost tripled in the last 12 months.

Target helped limit market losses after an 11.7% increase. It reported a bigger rise in profits for the end of 2023 than analysts expected as it held the course on some spending.

New York Community Bancorp was also higher, up 10.3%, a day after plunging 23%. The bank is under pressure due to losses linked to its investments in commercial real estate. It is also facing tighter regulatory scrutiny due to its purchase of a large portion of Signature Bank, one of the banks that fell during the industry's mini-crisis last year.

Several analysts still say NYCB's problems are likely unique to that sector, more than a signal of a coming tsunami for banks as a whole, particularly after the U.S. government's efforts last year to prop up the sector . But if interest rates remain high, pressure could increase across the sector.

Hopes for an upcoming interest rate cut rose as a report this morning showed that growth in the U.S. construction, health care and other services sectors slowed last month more than expected by economists.

Perhaps more importantly for the market, the report also indicates that prices paid by service companies increased at a slower pace in February than in January. At the same time, another report said orders to U.S. factories fell more than expected in January.

Wall Street hopes the economy will continue to grow, but not at such a pace that it would maintain upward pressure on inflation. Indeed, traders want the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, something it has suggested it would only do if inflation slows decisively toward its 2% target.

Following Tuesday's reports, traders bet that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in June. The Fed's policy rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation. Any reduction would reduce pressure on the economy and the financial system.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress later this week, which could further influence expectations for when rate cuts will begin.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.14% from 4.22% Monday evening.

In overseas stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.6% after China's premier said the country's economic growth target this year was around 5%, in line with expectations . .

Li Qiang, addressing the opening meeting of China's National People's Congress, also said Beijing would issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term bonds to help plug financing gaps , provide support to local governments in financial difficulty and invest in cutting-edge technologies and in social support and education.

But the government's intention to keep its deficit at 3% of the size of China's overall economy may have disappointed investors who were hoping for more aggressive action.

Stocks in Shanghai edged up 0.3%, while indexes were slightly lower across much of the rest of the world.

___

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.