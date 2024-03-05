Wall Street collapses on worst day in weeks; Bitcoin hits a record before tumbling

NEW YORK (AP) A slide in big tech stocks led Wall Street to its worst day in three weeks on Tuesday.

Is Nvidia in a bubble about to burst?

The S&P 500 fell 1% for its second straight loss after closing last week at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 404 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.7% decline.

Apple's fall of 2.8% was one of the heaviest weights in the market. It faces concerns about slow iPhone sales in China, where tough competition and a global economy in decline dispute it.

Apple is one of several Big Tech stocks that have recently buckled under the weight of much higher expectations after posting much higher prices. Since early last year, a select group known as the Magnificent Seven has been responsible for the vast majority of the S&P 500's run to unprecedented heights.

The declines in several of them were among the heaviest in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3%, Amazon fell 1.9% and You're here fell 3.9%.

Buying tech stocks has become one of the most popular moves on Wall Street among both mutual funds and hedge funds, according to Barclays Capital strategists. This can increase the risk of sharp declines later when momentum breaks, especially with growing criticism that prices have become too expensive.

High-growth stocks have generally rallied for several reasons, including a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, but if they fail to meet aggressive expectations, growth investors will likely be disappointed, the team says of asset allocation of GMO, the investment organization. firm co-founded by Jeremy Grantham.

MicroStrategy fell 21.2% after announcing it would raise $600 million in debt, which it would use to buy more bitcoin and for general corporate purposes.

Bitcoin briefly surpassed $69,000 Tuesday, surpassing its record set in 2021, before falling back below $63,000. This increase is partly due to new exchange-traded funds that provide investors with easier access to cryptocurrency. This figure has roughly tripled in the last 12 months, but is notorious for huge swings in either direction that can come on painfully and suddenly.

Target helped limit market losses after an increase of 12%. It reported a bigger rise in profits for the end of 2023 than analysts expected as it held the course on some spending.

New York Community Bancorp also rose 17.9%, narrowing its loss for the week to 9.3%. The bank is under pressure due to losses linked to its investments in commercial real estate. It is also facing tighter regulatory scrutiny due to its purchase of a large portion of Signature Bank, one of the banks that fell during the industry's mini-crisis last year.

Several analysts still say NYCB's problems are likely unique to that sector, more than a sign of looming trouble for banks as a whole, particularly after the U.S. government's efforts last year to prop up the sector. But if interest rates remain high, pressure could increase across the sector.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 52.30 points to 5,078.65. The Dow fell 404.64 to 38,585.19 and the Nasdaq fell 267.92 to 15,939.59.

Hopes for an upcoming interest rate cut rose after a report showed that growth in the U.S. construction, health care and other services sectors slowed last month more than analysts expected. economists.

Perhaps more importantly for the market, the report also indicates that prices paid by service companies increased at a slower pace in February than in January. At the same time, another report said orders to U.S. factories fell more than expected in January.

Wall Street hopes the economy will continue to grow, but not at such a pace that it would maintain upward pressure on inflation. Indeed, traders want the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, something it has suggested it would only do if inflation slows decisively toward its 2% target.

Following Tuesday's reports, traders bet that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in June. The Fed's policy rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation. Any reduction would reduce pressure on the economy and the financial system.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress later this week, which could further influence expectations for when rate cuts will begin.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.13% from 4.22% Monday evening.

In overseas stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.6%. Chinese premier said country's economic development goal growth this year is around 5%, consistent with expectations. But the government's intention to keep its deficit at 3% of the size of China's overall economy may have disappointed investors who were hoping for more aggressive action.

Stocks in Shanghai edged up 0.3%, while indexes were slightly lower across much of the rest of the world.

___

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.