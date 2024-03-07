Express, Inc. Receives Delisting Notice from the New York Stock Exchange

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) (Express or the Company) today announced that it has received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the Company's common stock will be delisted and its common stock will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The NYSE was suspended after market close on March 6, 2024.

The company's common stock will now be publicly traded on OTC Pink. Market under the symbol EXPR. This transition to the over-the-counter market will not affect the Company's business operations or its reporting obligations with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and it will not conflict with or cause any event of default under significant debt or other agreements of the Company.

The NYSE made the decision to delist the Company's common stock pursuant to Rule 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization of at least $15 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

Over the past few months, we have taken decisive steps to position Express for the long term, including implementing a series of cost reduction initiatives and streamlining our process to improve operational efficiencies, said Stewart Glendinning, CEO. We remain focused on continuing to serve our customers and positioning our organization for the future.

About Express, Inc.

Express, Inc. is a multi-brand fashion retailer whose portfolio includes Express, Bonobos and UpWest. The Company operates an omnichannel platform as well as physical and online stores. Founded on the belief that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express is a brand focused on creating trust. We inspire self-expression. powered by a style community. Bonobos is a men's clothing brand known for its exceptional fit and innovative retail model. UpWest is a clothing, accessories and home goods brand dedicated to bringing comfort to people and the planet.

The Company owns approximately 530 Express Retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the Express.com online store and the Express mobile application; approximately 60 Bonobos Guideshop locations and the Bonobos.com online store; and 12 UpWest retail stores and the UpWest.com online store. For more information about our company, please visit www.express.com/investor and for more information about our brands, please visit www.express.com, www.bonobos.com Or www.upwest.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can identify these forward-looking statements by using future tense words and statements accompanied by words such as outlook, indicator, believes, expects, potential, continues, may, will, should, seeks, approximately, predicts, has intention, plans, scheduled, estimates, anticipates, opportunity, leads or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, as well as important contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from any of these forward-looking statements. These factors include (1) changes in consumer spending and general economic conditions; (2) the duration and severity of continued negative macroeconomic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and their future impact on the Company's business operations, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows; (3) geopolitical risks, including the impacts of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and increased tensions between China and Taiwan; (4) the Company's ability to effectively operate its business, manage capital expenditures and costs and obtain financing when necessary; (5) the Company's ability to identify and respond to new and changing fashion trends, customer preferences and other related factors, including selling through inventory at an appropriate price; (6) fluctuations in the Company's sales, operating results and cash levels on a seasonal basis and due to various other factors, including its product offerings relative to customer demand, product mix merchandise we sell, promotions, inventory levels, and sales mix between stores and e-commerce; (7) customer traffic in the Company's shopping centers, shopping centers and stores; (8) competition from other retailers; (9) the Company's reliance on strong branding; (10) the Company's ability to adapt to changing consumer behavior and develop and maintain a relevant and reliable omnichannel experience for its customers, including the Company's efforts to optimize its omnichannel platform through its partnership with WHP Global; (11) the failure or violation of the information systems on which the Company relies; (12) the Company's ability to protect customer data against fraud and theft; (13) the Company's reliance on third parties to manufacture all of its merchandise; (14) changes in the cost of raw materials, labor and freight; (15) labor shortages and supply chain disruption; (16) the Company's dependence on key management; (17) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, EXPRESSway Forward, including, but not limited to, engaging and acquiring new customers, executing with precision to accelerate sales and profitability, creating excellent products and reinvigorating its brand; (18) the Company's substantial lease obligations; (19) the Company's dependence on third parties to provide certain key services for its business; (20) impairment charges on long-lived assets; (21) claims brought against the Company resulting in litigation or changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business; (22) the Company's failure to protect its trademarks or other intellectual property rights which may prevent the use of its trademarks or other intellectual property rights throughout the world; (23) restrictions imposed on the Company under its current credit facility, including asset-based requirements related to inventory levels, the ability to incur additional borrowings and restrictions on the ability to effect repurchases of shares; (24) the Company's inability to maintain compliance with the covenants of its current credit facility; (25) changes in tax requirements, results of tax audits and other factors, including the timing of tax refund receipts, which may cause fluctuations in the Company's effective tax rate; (26) changes in customs duty rates; (27) natural disasters, extreme weather conditions, public health issues including pandemics, fires, acts of terrorism or war and other events leading to business interruption, (28) partnership risks strategy of the Company with WHP Global; (29) the Company's ability to realize the expected strategic and financial benefits of the Bonobos acquisition; (30) the impacts of the delisting of the Company's common stock from the New York Stock Exchange; and (31) the financial and other effects of the Company's workforce reduction and other cost-cutting measures, including the inability to realize the benefits of such measures in a timely manner. These factors should not be considered exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with additional information regarding these and other factors in Express, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Mark A. Always



Acting Chief Financial Officer



614-474-8221



[email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306597495/en/