Greek exchange ATHEX explores public blockchain for book creation – Ledger Insights

Yesterday, the main Greek stock exchange group ATHEX announced a project to explore the use of the Sui public blockchain for the ATHEX Group's Electronic Book Building (EBB) solution.

The contract is with Mysten Laboratories, the founder of Sui. In 2022, Mysten received $300 million in funding, with backers including Franklin Templeton and Apollo. Mysten's founders worked on Facebook's Novi team for the Diem project and developed the Move smart contract language used by Diem.

Bookbuilding typically involves collecting bids from potential investors in IPOs for price discovery. In this case, banks and brokerage firms collect prices from customers and route the data through EBB. ATHEX launched its EBB solution five years ago. He used it for 10 billion issuances, ranging from IPOs to secondary offerings and corporate bond issues.

“Collaborating with a globally recognized financial institution like ATHEX is an important step not only for the Sui blockchain but also for web3 itself,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs. “Financial tools have long been touted as a use case for blockchain technology, but we have yet to see real-world adoption.”

Although this seems like an interesting project, it is unclear why EBB needs blockchain. Is it to improve transparency, immutability or something else? Perhaps it's thinking about the future, where investors will have more direct access to securities. If book creation happens on-chain, a smart contract sets the final price and executes the bids as transactions. We reached out to Mysten Labs to confirm, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

ATHEX will be supported on the ground since the only physical office of Mysten Labs is in Athens. Most of his team works remotely.