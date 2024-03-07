Business
Wall Street rises and sends the S&P 500 back to a record
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks climb Thursday, helping Wall Street erase losses from earlier in the week.
The S&P 500 was up 1% in afternoon trading and returned above its closing record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 138 points, or 0.4%, as of 12:24 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.4%.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill again about interest rate policy, and he echoes it. what he said the day before: The Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision will likely be a cut, but first it needs additional data showing that inflation is slowing.
After facing criticism for waiting too long to raise interest rates as inflation accelerated, Powell faced questions from the Senate Banking Committee about whether it was too late to reduce rates. This would cause undue suffering as high interest rates slow down the economy.
“We are of course well aware of that risk,” Powell said. He said that if conditions continue as expected, including a strong labor market and slowing inflation, cuts will come later this year. Cutting rates too soon could lead to a re-acceleration of inflation.
This is a key point on Wall Street because a rate cut would ease pressure on the economy and financial system. Having cast aside earlier predictions that cuts would begin in March, traders now see June as the most likely starting point. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001.
Treasury yields remained relatively stable in the bond market after a few reports gave potential signals of easing inflation pressures, which could help convince the Fed to move toward rate cuts .
The 10-year Treasury yield has remained stable at 4.11% since Wednesday evening. It has been generally falling since surpassing 5% last fall, which may encourage borrowing across the economy and investors to pay higher prices for stocks.
Across the Atlantic, traders were also trying to guess when the European Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates after its president said he was making progress in controlling inflation.
Report shows slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, although this number remains low compared to history.
A separate report says American workers were able to produce more things per hour in the last three months of 2023 than expected. Such an improvement is essential because it can allow the economy to grow without adding as much upward pressure on inflation.
A potentially more impactful report comes Friday, when the U.S. government releases its latest monthly labor market update. Traders hope the labor market remains healthy, but not so healthy as to dissuade the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.
On Wall Street, Kroger jumped 8.6%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the end of 2023. It also gave a range of earnings forecasts for the coming year whose midpoint was higher than analysts. estimates.
Nvidia was again the strongest force, sending the S&P 500 up 3.4%. It's on a nearly unstoppable run and has soared 85% this year after more than tripling last year amid Wall Street's frenzy over artificial intelligence technology.
American Eagle Outfitters rose 2.2% after reporting higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer also unveiled a plan to revive operating profit growth.
Victorias Secret was a loser even after also reporting a higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. It said it expected sales to decline overall in the coming year, while analysts had forecast modest growth. It fell 30.2%.
Stocks in trouble Community Bank of New York were 6.9% higher one day after going on a crazy run. The bank, which faces weakness in commercial real estate and growing pains stemming from its takeover of a troubled bank, announced Wednesday a bailout of more than $1 billion from a group of investors.
The bank is also cutting its dividend again, from 5 cents to one cent. A prior cut to its dividend earlier this year, as well as a surprise loss announced for its final quarter, fueled much of the fear around NYCB. The bank also reported having a total of $77.2 billion in deposits, up from $83 billion about a month ago.
Analysts continue to say that NYCB's problems are specific to it, rather than being a warning of impending doom for the entire sector, but shares of other regional banks have been jittery. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index rose 0.1%.
In foreign stock markets, indexes rose in Europe after the European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged. Japan's Nikkei 225 index briefly hit a record high before slumping to a 1.2% loss.
AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
