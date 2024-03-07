Stock market bubble? Analysts explain why they're not worried

Traders work on the trading floor during the morning session at the New York Stock Exchange on March 6, 2024. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Despite the U.S. market's rally being heavily focused on expensive, AI-focused tech stocks, analysts say Wall Street is not yet in bubble territory. THE S&P500 has climbed for 16 of the last 18 weeks and hit a new all-time closing high on Friday, but the gains were heavily concentrated among the so-called “Magnificent 7” tech giants, led by soaring tech giants. Nvidia . The American Federal Reserve, for its part, should start reducing interest rates in June, which could be an additional boon for high-growth technology stocks. The scale and narrow nature of the uptrend has led to some concerns about the possibility of a stock market bubble, and UBS Strategists on Wednesday drew comparisons to the late 1990s. In January 1995, when the Fed ended an interest rate hike cycle that brought the federal funds rate to 6%, the S&P 500 began a rally that generated more than 27% annualized returns at over the next five years. Until the spectacular bursting of the bubble in March 2000. “The rise of the 1990s had two phases: a broad, steady rise from early 1995 to mid-1998, then a narrower, more explosive phase from late 1998 to early 2000,” said Bhanu Baweja, a strategist CEO of UBS, and his team. in the research note.

“Today's sector patterns, tightness and correlations are similar to those of the second phase of the market; valuations are not far off either.” Yet despite the superficial similarities, Baweja argued that “there is no bubble ready to burst”, and pointed to notable differences in profits, margins achieved, free cash flow, IPOs and mergers and acquisitions activity, as well as signals from options markets. Although sector enthusiasm is evident today, UBS stressed that it is not based solely on hype as was the case for much of the dotcom bubble, but on actual shareholder returns. The missing ingredient The top 10 companies in the S&P 500 represent about 34% of the index's total market capitalization, TS Lombard noted in a research note Monday. The research firm argued that this concentration is justified given the exceptional profits of these companies. “However, this means that it is difficult for the overall index to recover significantly without participation from the technology sector, and it also means that the index is vulnerable to risks unique to these companies,” said Skylar Montgomery Koning, global director. macro strategist at TS Lombard. Yet the Fed's dovish turn and resilient economic growth in recent months have allowed stock market breadth to improve, both in sectoral and geographic terms, with European and Japanese indexes hitting all-time highs in recent weeks. . Additionally, Montgomery Koning argued that stock market gains so far are justified by fundamentals, namely policy and growth prospects, as well as a strong fourth-quarter earnings season.