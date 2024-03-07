Stock market today: Wall Street sets new record as traders expect easier rates

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks hit record highs Thursday, with easier interest rates on the horizon.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to its 16th all-time high so far this year. His run has been great and he's on track for his 17th winning week in the last 19 after erasing the last of his losses from Monday and Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 130 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5% to finish just below its record high.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in testimony on Capitol Hill that the central bank is not far from making the interest rate cuts Wall Street has been clamoring for. He reiterated that the Fed was simply waiting for additional data to confirm that inflation was slowing.

This is a key point on Wall Street because a rate cut would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. After shelving their hopes that cuts would begin in March, traders now see June as the most likely starting point. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001.

After facing criticism for waiting too long to raise interest rates as inflation accelerated, Powell faced questions from the Senate Banking Committee about whether it was too late to reduce rates. This would cause undue suffering as high interest rates slow down the economy.

We are of course well aware of this risk, Powell said.

He said if conditions continue as expected, including a strong labor market and slowing inflation, cuts will come later this year. Cutting rates too early could lead to a re-acceleration of inflation.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a few reports gave potential signals of easing inflation pressures.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.08% from 4.11% Wednesday evening. It has been generally falling since surpassing 5% last fall, which may encourage borrowing across the economy and investors to pay higher prices for stocks. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more closely with expectations for the Fed, fell further.

Across the Atlantic, traders were also trying to guess when the European Central Bank would start cutting interest rates after its president said it was making progress in controlling inflation.

A report indicates that slightly more American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, although that number remains low compared to history.

A separate report says American workers were able to produce more things per hour in the last three months of 2023 than expected. Such an improvement is essential because it can allow the economy to grow without adding as much upward pressure on inflation.

A potentially more impactful report will arrive Friday morning, when the US government gives its latest monthly update on the labor market. Traders hope the labor market remains healthy, but not so healthy as to dissuade the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

On Wall Street, Kroger jumped 9.9%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the end of 2023. It also gave a range of profit forecasts for the year coming whose midpoint was above analyst estimates.

Nvidia was once again the biggest force pushing the S&P 500 up and up 4.5%. It's on a nearly unstoppable run and has soared 87% this year after more than tripling last year amid Wall Street's frenzy over artificial intelligence technology.

Victorias Secret was a loser even after reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. It said it expected sales to decline overall in the coming year, while analysts had forecast modest growth. It fell 29.7%.

Shares of struggling New York Community Bancorp rose 5.8% a day after a wild ride. The bank, facing weakness in commercial real estate and growing pains stemming from its takeover of a troubled bank, announced a more than $1 billion bailout from a group of investors on Wednesday.

The bank is also cutting its dividend again, from 5 cents to one cent. A prior cut to its dividend earlier this year, as well as a surprise loss announced for its final quarter, fueled much of the fear around NYCB. The bank also reported having a total of $77.2 billion in deposits, up from $83 billion about a month ago.

Analysts continue to say that NYCB's problems are mostly specific to it, rather than being a warning of impending doom for the entire sector, but shares of other regional banks have been jittery. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index edged up 0.1%.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose 52.60 points to 5,157.36. The Dow Jones gained 130.30 to 38,791.35 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 241.83 to 16,273.38.

In foreign stock markets, indexes rose in Europe after the European Central Bank abandoned its main interest rate. Japan's Nikkei 225 index briefly hit a record high before slumping to a 1.2% loss.

___

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.