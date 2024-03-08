Germany's Largest Exchange Deutsche Boerse Launches Crypto Spot Trading Platform





Duetsche Boerse, the operator of Germany's largest stock exchange, has launched a crypto spot trading platform for institutions. This is an important step for the integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial market. The platform, which operates under the name Xetra Digital Assets (XDA), offers participants access to a wide range of crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. XDA leverages Duetsche Boerse's existing infrastructure and regulatory environment to ensure secure and efficient trading. The XDA is the result of a partnership between Duetsche Boerse and Swiss Digital Asset AG, bridging the gap between the crypto and fiat markets. The platform allows institutional investors to buy and sell crypto assets through their existing brokerage accounts without the need for additional wallets or custody solutions. Pass the Mini-MBA edition 14 (June 3 – September 2, 2024) begins registration; get massive discounts with early registration here. Tekedia Masterclass on AI in Business open registrations here. Join the Tekedia Capital Syndicate and meninvest in the best startups in Africahere. Crypto assets come in the form of securities with the same legal status as traditional stocks or bonds. Settlement is carried out by the central securities custody company Clearstream, a subsidiary of Duetsche Boerse. The XDA is not the Duetsche Boerse's first initiative in the field of crypto assets. In 2019, it launched Eurex Exchange, a digital asset derivatives exchange that offers Bitcoin futures. In addition, Duetsche Boerse participates in various projects aimed at promoting blockchain technology, such as the European Blockchain Institute or the Digital Asset Research Lab. The Duetsche Boerse sees crypto assets as a great opportunity for the future of finance and wants to play a leading role in their development. The XDA represents an important milestone for the crypto market in Europe and around the world. This opens new opportunities for institutional investors who want to participate in the growing demand for digital assets. The launch of XDA marks an important milestone in the development of the digital asset ecosystem, as it bridges the gap between traditional and emerging markets. By providing a regulated and secure environment for trading digital assets, XDA hopes to attract more institutional and retail investors to the crypto space, as well as drive innovation and growth in the DLT sector. XDA is currently in beta phase, with a limited number of participants. The platform plans to expand its services and features in the coming months, as well as onboard more partners and customers. XDA is open to all interested parties who meet eligibility criteria and comply with regulatory requirements. It also builds confidence in the legitimacy and security of crypto assets, integrating them into the regulated financial market. The XDA is an example of how traditional and innovative financial players can work together to drive change in the financial sector. Like that: As Loading…

