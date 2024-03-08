Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,794.56, up 200.60 points): Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.06 percent, to $97.05 on 9.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.44 percent, to $48.05 on 7.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.08 percent, to $24.14 on 6.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finance. Down 13 cents, or 0.40 percent, to $32.25 on 5.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.81 percent, to $46.82 on 5.3 million shares. Bitfarms Ltd. Finance. Down 24 cents, or 6.69 percent, to $3.35 on 5.0 million shares. Companies in the news: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.81 percent, to $46.82. Suncor Energy Inc. announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fort McKay First Nation regarding a potential oil sands lease development opportunity on reserve lands. The Calgary-based oil sands company said it is progressing initial technical and commercial feasibility assessments to determine the quality and quantity of economically recoverable bitumen ore in the region, located in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, in northern Alberta, and on Ft. Traditional territory of the McKay First Nation. Shares of Linamar Corp. rose after the company increased its dividend and reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales compared to last year. Executive Chairman and CEO Linda Hasenfratz said the company expects another year of double-digit revenue and profit growth for 2024. The Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturing company announced Wednesday evening having earned $104.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted share. in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $92.2 million or $1.49 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for the quarter increased from $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024. The Canadian Press

