The Montreal Stock Exchange will help create a BRVM market for by-products | APAnews





APA-Abidjan (Cte d'Ivoire) The Montreal Stock Exchange (MX), one of the main derivatives exchanges in North America, and the Regional Mobile Securities Exchange (BRVM), the 5th largest stock exchange Africa, signed a memorandum of understanding in Abidjan on Wednesday March 6, 2024. The objective of the Memorandum of Understanding is to implement measures aimed at creating a derivatives market within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU). It focuses on technical assistance for the Montreal Stock Exchange

(MX). It should enable the development of the regulatory framework for the new market, advice for the establishment of the various entities, notably the Stock Exchange and the Clearing House, support in technological choices and the training of the BRVM and regional financial markets ecosystem. The ceremony took place in the presence of Ms. Kandia Kamissoko Camara, President of the Ivorian Senate, and her Canadian counterpart Ms. Raymonde Gagné. For the occasion, the two distinguished guests of the BRVM rang the BRVM bell. The introduction of a derivatives market at the BRVM should contribute to better management of risks linked to price fluctuations, better valuation of the underlying securities and greater market liquidity. During the ceremony, Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve, Director General of BRVM, said the objective of the new market was to provide investors with instruments suitable for managing the risks of their portfolios. Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve also argued that the derivatives market will also help improve pricing mechanisms by making the BRVM much more efficient. Raymonde Gagné, praised the excellent institutional and commercial relations between Côte d'Ivoire and Canada and welcomed the fruitful partnership that has linked the two stock exchanges for several years. The Montreal Stock Exchange was the first stock exchange in the world to provide technical assistance to the BRVM for the start of its activities, thanks to funding from the former Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in 1998. AP/fss/as/APA

