Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the trading floor during morning trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2024 in New York.

S&P 500 Futures Contracts were near the flat line Thursday evening as traders anticipated the release of the February jobs report.

Futures linked to the broad market index fell 0.06%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 33 points, or 0.08%. Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped about 0.3%.

After hours, a semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom slipped 3% after issuing full-year revenue forecasts in line with analysts' expectations. Costco Shares fell 4% after the retailer reported quarterly revenue below Street estimates.

Stocks soared during Thursday's regular session, with tech taking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to all-time highs. The broad market index gained 1% and closed at a new record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.5%. The 30-stock Dow rose 0.3%.

Investors are awaiting the release of February nonfarm payrolls data on Friday to get a deeper look at the health of the U.S. labor market. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones anticipate growth of 198,000 people and an unemployment rate of 3.7%, signs of a labor market that is slowing but remains relatively strong.

“The most important thing in [Friday’s] “The report contains information about salaries and whether they are increasing too quickly,” Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, said Thursday. “If they increase too quickly, companies will pass that cost on to the end user, which is inflationary.”

As the week draws to a close, the S&P 500 is up 0.4% through Thursday, while the Dow is down nearly 0.8%. The Nasdaq is down slightly since the start of the week, with a decrease of 0.01%.