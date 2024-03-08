Can we connect renewable energy hubs to electricity consumption hubs? | News

New approach to transmission planning connects renewable energy zones to major load centers via longer high-voltage transmission



A new approach to grid planning could help power your home with the best and lowest-cost wind and solar energy in the country, no matter where you live.

Researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) conducted the analysis with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) studies the economics of constructing long-distance high-voltage transmission lines anchored in interregional renewable energy zones (IREZ) or in areas with very high concentrations of renewable energy potential that can be developed at the lowest cost . The planned transmission lines would span hundreds of miles and connect the nation's best renewable energy resources to the largest consumption centers. Based on NREL's analysis, the IREZ approach overall could save money, help keep the lights on, and cautiously accelerate the pace of decarbonization of the nation's power grid.

Modeled benefits of interregional renewable energy zones

Today, almost all transmission lines are local or regional, as opposed to inter-regional lines, which would cross planning authority boundaries. Transmission lines were originally designed to carry electricity from power plants to nearby communities. But most of the country's best wind and solar resources are hundreds of miles from areas where electricity demand is high.

For this study, NREL modeled 20 IREZ scenarios focusing on impacts on costs, reliability and electricity rates. Nearly all wind IREZ regions are in the Midwest and all solar IREZ are in the Southwest. IREZs offer the opportunity to optimize energy production costs, with costs per kilowatt hour lower than wind and solar elsewhere. Each zone contains an IREZ hub, where transmission substations collect energy from various renewable energy plants and connect them to mass electrical systems. Power from an IREZ is sent along high-voltage direct current transmission paths through national lines to major load centers (shown in red below).

Through IREZ's transmission planning, low-cost renewable electricity could be delivered from areas like southern Wyoming, which has one of the the highest wind potential in the countryin cities like Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Many of the modeled IREZ corridors already feature high-voltage transmission projects that are either in advanced planning stages or already under construction. Additionally, many IREZ corridors were modeled in areas identified in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Deployment Offices. National Transportation Needs Study which must be deployed to meet future demand, production and reliability needs.

NREL found that the potential savings from the low cost of renewable generation offset the cost of building long-distance interregional transmission corridors. Additionally, IREZ corridors could provide more reliable resources to help keep the lights on, rather than relying solely on local or regional resources.

Mapping interstate collaboration for IREZ corridors

A crucial element of the potential creation of IREZ corridors is collaboration between states.

Long-distance transmission between planning regions has historically been more difficult to get through the approval process than new lines within the same region, said NREL researcher and lead author David Hurlbut. But in recent years, the electricity sector has evolved in ways that could make interregional transmission a more attractive option than before.

The NREL study assumed that the path of least regulatory resistance was collaboration among states that lead decisions on the development of IREZ corridors.

States are crucial decision-makers in the transmission process, Hurlbut said. The IREZ analysis is designed to allow states to easily answer the regulatory questions they must satisfy in order to operate beneficial interregional lines.

States along the same corridor could work together to explore the most cost-effective options for transportation planning and ways to compensate landowners where proposed transmission lines could pass. The study assumes that once states enter into agreements on IREZ corridor development, they will be able to seek federal financial, regulatory and analytical support.

The study also explored implications for tribal lands, including those in western Oklahoma, northwest Montana and southeastern Arizona. The hope is that the study results could help inform tribal decisions on how they wish to participate in the nation's energy transformation as it relates to land access, employment, tribal income and other development issues of the IREZ corridor.

IREZs are a concrete piece of a broader national picture that NREL and PNNL have been studying for more than two years. THE National Transportation Planning Study (NTP Study)led by NREL and PNNL and funded by DOE's Grid Deployment Office, aims to identify transmission options that will deliver large-scale benefits to electric customers, inform regional and interregional transmission planning processes, and identify potential interregional and national strategies to accelerate decarbonization while maintaining the system. reliability.

The NTP study will be supplemented by several additional reports, the first of which is the IREZ report. The NTP study and its key findings will be released later this year, along with a companion report to IREZ that explains the regulatory challenges related to interregional transmission that have historically prevented many of the benefits quantified in technical scenarios from being realized of the NTP study.

Read the full report on Interregional Renewable Energy Zones. Learn more about the NTP study and NREL’s Energy Analysis and Grid Research.