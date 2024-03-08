Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed today on Mahashivratri 2024

Connect with us

Stock market holiday: Due to Mahashivratri 2024 holidays, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on March 8, 2024, i.e. today. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today. According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2024, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed throughout the Friday session, i.e. March 8, 2024.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the official website of BSE bseindia.com, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. Trading in currency derivatives segments will also remain suspended in the Indian stock market today for the celebration of Mahashivratri 2024 festival.

Will the commodity market open today?

In the commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipt (EGR) segment, trading will remain suspended during the morning session i.e. from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but it will resume in the morning session. evening at 5:00 p.m. This means that there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Trading activity in the Indian commodities market will take place from evening at 5:00 p.m. to evening at 11:55 p.m.

Stock market holidays in March 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays falling in March 2024, there will be three stock market holidays this month. These three stock market holidays fall on March 8, 2024, March 25, 2024 and March 29, 2024. On March 25, 2024, the stock market will remain closed for the celebration of Holi while on March 29, 2024, trading at BSE and the NSE will remain suspended during Good Friday celebrations.

In April 2024, there will be two stock market holidays, April 11 and April 17. On April 11, the Indian Stock Exchange will remain closed for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) celebrations, while on April 17, trading activities on the Indian Stock Exchange will remain suspended for Ram Navami celebrations. So, after the festival of Mashivratri, the next stock market holiday will fall on March 25, 2024 for the festival of Holi.

Stock market calendar

On normal days, the Indian Stock Exchange opens at 9:15 am and trading activities on the NSE and BSE continue till 3:30 pm. The pre-opening session starts in the morning at 9:00 a.m. and ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 a.m.

In the commodities segment, trading on MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 am. Trading in the raw materials segment takes place in two sessions, in the morning and in the evening. Morning sessions in the commodities market start at 9:00 a.m. and end in the evening at 5:00 p.m., while evening sessions start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m. or 11:55 p.m., depending on the guidelines issued by the market bodies. Currently, the evening session of the commodities market ends at 11:55 p.m., but from March 11, 2024, it will end at 11:30 p.m.

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 07:19 IST

