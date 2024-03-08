Troubled energy trust collapses after re-listing on London Stock Exchange





Thursday March 7, 2024 12:42 The energy trust began trading on the London Stock Exchange yesterday after the trust released its delayed annual and interim results in January. Struggling trust Asian Energy Impact, which was re-listed on the London Stock Exchange, saw its share price collapse from $1.05 to just $0.30 at open. The trust began trading on the London Stock Exchange yesterday from 3.30pm after the trust released its delayed annual and interim results in January. The trust's shares were suspended almost a year ago after an issue was identified in its 2022 annual results, leading to significant uncertainty over the fair value of some of its assets and liabilities. Rising prices for one of the trust's solar plants meant that the project it had initially invested in had been mispriced, and the trust eventually withdrew from the investment and wrote it off. Following the suspension incident, investment manager ThomasLloyd Group and the board began a public row over whether the trust should be dissolved, with the board accusing the manager of having concealed highly important information about the solar project. While the council continues to urgently investigate these matters, it appears that key information was withheld from it and misleading information was provided to it for a prolonged period of time, the council said publicly in August. Eventually the board gained shareholder support, while ThomasLloyd Group was ousted as investment manager and replaced by Octopus Energy Generation, with the trust's name changed from ThomasLloyd Energy Impact to its name current. On Tuesday, the energy trust's board said the strategic review of its future was “at an advanced stage” and will announce the results of the review early next month. He previously said the most likely outcomes were either a relaunch of the trust, potentially with a new investment focus and manager while maintaining an impact-focused Asian focus, or a managed liquidation. At the end of last year, the trust said it had a cash balance of $41.2 million ($32.3 million). Learn more Appetite for investment funds has fallen to its lowest level in a decade. Could this be the beginning of the end for the sector?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/embattled-energy-trust-crashes-after-relisting-on-london-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos