Scott to Powell: For far too many people, the American dream still seems out of reach.

Washington, D.C. Today, at the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs' biannual hearing with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Ranking Member Tim Scott (RS.C.) highlighted the harsh economic reality that Americans across the country still face and urged the President to commit to transparency and accountability when crafting key economic policies.

Ranking Member Scott called on the Federal Reserve to remain focused on economic priorities rather than political priorities and pressed Chairman Powell on his recent comments on the Basel III Endgame proposal.

Member of the Scotts ranking opening remarks as delivered:

Mr. Powell, thank you for coming this morning. Hello, thank you for being here.

In three days, on March 10, it will be the one-year anniversary of the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy.

SVB was the third largest bank failure in U.S. history and certainly the largest since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

I have already said it several times, and I repeat it today, three major elements explain the failure of the SVB: first, the bank was plagued by poor management; second, there was a clear oversight failure and our regulators were certainly asleep at the wheel; and third, President Biden's reckless spending caused record inflation, leading to drastic interest rate hikes and huge losses.

When you're printing and spending trillions of dollars at the end of COVID, we shouldn't be surprised that we're facing record inflation. Record inflation today still translates into an increase of 40% for the gasoline for your car, 30% for your food and 20% for your energy costs.

The devastation the average American faces from bidenomics is undeniable, but certainly measurable.

So I'm happy to spend some time talking about the state of our economy – an economy that has been ravaged, as I just said, by inflation, that is suffering under the weight of an open border and of millions of illegal immigrants, and which is drowned in disastrous regulations.

My constituents tell me all the time that inflation and an unsustainable cost of living continue to hurt their families. For far too many people, the American dream seems more and more out of reach than ever.

And frankly, this administration's failed policies over the last three years have brought us to this situation.

In fact, last month, Treasury Secretary Yellen appeared before this committee and tried to tell the story of how strong the economy is, how well-off consumers are, and how many people have in the bank, thanks to Bidenomics.

But, amid all this, she also admitted that many prices aren't going down.

In fact, she says, we don't need to lower these prices.

Tell that to the mechanic who works in South Carolina, tell that to the teacher who tries to put gas in the tank.

This is simply unacceptable.

Because the truth is, Americans now spend more of their income on food than they have in 30 years.

The truth is that housing affordability remains at a 40-year low.

But inflation is not the only concern I would like to raise. I would also like to address the economic impacts of illegal immigration.

In your recent interview on 60 Minutes, you said that over time, the U.S. economy has benefited from immigration.

Let me be clear, America is undoubtedly a nation of immigrants.

But when we talk about illegal immigration today, we must also face the terrible reality that our cities are suffering from the harmful effects of illegal immigration facilitated by the administration's open, insecure, and unsafe southern border. Biden.

Thanks to President Biden's policies, we have seen more than seven million illegal immigrants cross our borders in just three years. By the time this year's elections take place in November, figures suggest the number of illegal immigrants could reach ten million in our country.

So we cannot have an honest conversation about the benefits of legal immigration for our workforce without also addressing the problem: our country is strained, our economy is strained, under the weight of illegal immigration.

In fact, recent reports have highlighted that our nation's cities and states are struggling to keep up, and some have been forced to cut public services for Americans in order to finance food and beverage costs. housing illegal immigrants.

A clear example. We saw it in New York, where the city's poorest children, minority children, were stuck at home because the city was using the schools to house illegal immigrants.

Another example: The city of Denver recently announced that some of its employees could have their hours reduced in order to reallocate funds to the city's migrant crisis. How is this fair to Americans? It's not.

We must get the illegal immigration crisis under control, because if we don't, our local economies will continue to be crushed and opportunities will continue to be taken away from our citizens and their families.

Finally, as if inflation and the negative impacts of illegal immigration were not enough, the tsunami of red tape imposed by our financial regulators further threatens economic opportunities across the board.

For months, we have heard bipartisan criticism of the federal Basel III Endgame proposal, which will restrict lending and access to credit for those who need it most.

I was certainly pleasantly surprised to hear your comments on Basel III and your thoughts on its future. When 97% of the comments you receive are negative, that's good news. Good news for the American consumer, good news for entrepreneurs who want to start a business but don't have access to capital, maybe even good news for millennials who would like to become first-time home buyers.

Opposition to Basel III comes from a wide range of interests ranging from community leaders to farmers to housing groups. We even heard opposition in this very room, in this very committee, from Democratic senators.

I look forward to your testimony and I look forward to asking some questions as well.

