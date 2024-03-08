Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for trading





Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (March 8) in view of Mahashivratri. The commodity derivatives segment will also be closed for morning trading on March 8, but it will open for the evening session. Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, March 11 (Monday). Stock market fest: People look at a screen displaying Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters) On March 7, the benchmark indices hit new all-time highs in the opening session as Nifty crossed 22,500 for the first time while BSE Sensex touched a new record high of 74,245.17 in the day, but at 74,119.39. The Nifty50 index closed at 22,493.50. During the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 0.5 percent each. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. At Nifty, the top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors and JSW Steel, while the top losers this week were M&M, BPCL, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. On Thursday, the rupee ended higher at 82.78 per US dollar, compared to 82.83 on Wednesday. Mahashivratri holiday Banks will also remain closed in several Indian states on March 8 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Banks will be closed on Mahashivratri in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, from New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

