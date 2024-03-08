Asian stocks rise after Wall Street sets new record at 102.3 KRMG

TOKYO — (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday, after U.S. stocks hit record highs, with easier interest rates on the horizon.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.7% in morning trading to 39,874.68. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.9% to 7,829.60. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.4% to 2,683.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose almost 1.1% to 16,400.38, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 3,023.74.

Even though economic data from the region, like that of China, remained relatively positive, investors remained cautious. Higher interest rates could be expected, for example in Japan, once the economy recovers.

This was driven by reports that Bank of Japan officials were more confident in wage growth as labor cash incomes outperformed, said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rose 1% to its 16th all-time high this year. His run has been great and he's on track for his 17th winning week in the last 19 after erasing the last of his losses from Monday and Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 130 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5% to finish just below its record high.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said in its testimony on Capitol Hill, the central bank is “not far away” from making the interest rate reductions that Wall Street is demanding so much. He reiterated that the Fed was simply waiting for additional data to confirm that inflation was slowing.

This is a key point on Wall Street because a rate cut would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. After shelving their hopes that cuts would begin in March, traders now see June as the most likely starting point. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001.

After facing criticism for waiting too long to raise interest rates as inflation accelerated, Powell faced questions from the Senate Banking Committee about whether it was too late to reduce rates. This would cause undue suffering as high interest rates slow down the economy.

We are of course well aware of this risk, Powell said.

He said if conditions continue as expected, including a strong labor market and slowing inflation, cuts will come later this year. Cutting rates too early could lead to a re-acceleration of inflation.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a few reports gave potential signals of easing inflation pressures.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.08% from 4.11% Wednesday evening. It has been generally falling since surpassing 5% last fall, which may encourage borrowing across the economy and investors to pay higher prices for stocks. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more closely with expectations for the Fed, fell further.

Across the Atlantic, traders were also trying to guess when the European Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates after its president said he was making progress in controlling inflation.

Report shows slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, although this number remains low compared to history.

A potentially more impactful report will arrive Friday morning, when the US government gives its latest monthly update on the labor market. Traders hope the labor market remains healthy, but not so healthy as to dissuade the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

On Wall Street, Nvidia was once again the most important force driving the S&P 500 higher and up 4.5%. It has soared 87% this year, after more than tripling last year, amid a Wall Street frenzy over artificial intelligence technology.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose 52.60 points to 5,157.36. The Dow Jones gained 130.30 to 38,791.35 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 241.83 to 16,273.38.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 37 cents to $79.30 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 29 cents to $83.25 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 147.97 Japanese yen from 147.90 yen. The euro costs $1.0953, little difference from $1.0951.

