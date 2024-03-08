Business
Stock market today: Wall Street continues to rise with the hope of an easing of interest rates
U.S. stocks add to record highs Friday after a report on mixed employment This appeared to strengthen the case for easing interest rates later in the year.
The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in morning trading and on track for its 17th winning week in the last 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 160 points, or 0.4%, as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.8. % upper.
Treasury yields eased in the bond market immediately after the release of a jobs report that economists everywhere called for. It shows that employers hired more workers last month than economists expected, but workers' wages rose less than expected. He also said job growth in January was not as strong as previously thought.
The job market and the economy as a whole are in a delicate situation, where Wall Street wants them to continue to grow, but not so much as to increase pressure on inflation.
The ultimate goal is for inflation to calm down enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. Such a move would ease pressure on the financial system and the economy. , which have so far stayed away from the recession. despite high interest rates.
Big picture: These numbers were helpful for the Fed to gain confidence, said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Following the report, bets grew on Wall Street that the Fed would likely begin cutting rates in June. The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.44% from 4.51% Thursday evening.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which also focuses on long-term economic growth, also fell immediately after the report was released, although it eased its decline later in the morning. It was at 4.07%, up from 4.09%.
Wall Street likes lower interest rates because they encourage people and businesses to borrow, which can strengthen the economy, and because they boost the prices of stocks and other investments.
Things are good, but not great, and they're getting a little worse, Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said of the jobs report. Payroll gains are still fantastic, but haven't been as strong as we thought with previous months' numbers revised downward.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a day earlier that the central bank was not far from cutting interest rates. It simply lacks additional data confirming that inflation is heading sustainably towards its 2% target.
Meanwhile, the hope on Wall Street is that the remarkably resilient economy will boost corporate profit growth.
Gap rose 3.4% after the retailer reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer said a significant sales trend has returned to growth at its Old Navy and Gap stores. The owner of Banana Republic and Athleta also gave forecasts for upcoming sales this year that were slightly higher than analysts' estimates.
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands jumped 26.2% after also reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. He said his shipments have grown faster than the overall gun market.
Nvidia was the most powerful force pushing the S&P 500 higher, as has become almost a ritual on Wall Street, after rising 3.2%. Its growth is almost unstoppable and has soared more than 90% this year after more than tripling last year amid a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.
Costco Wholesale was a loser, although it also posted higher-than-expected profits. Its stock fell 5.3% after revenue fell short of forecasts.
Broadcom also fell after reporting better-than-expected results. It fell 3.7% after giving revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly lower than analysts' expectations.
In foreign stock markets, indexes rose slightly across much of Asia and Europe. South Korea stood out as the Kospi index jumped 1.2%.
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.
