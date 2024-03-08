FDA-approved ALS drug Relyvrio fails trial and faces removal from market





One of the few drugs available to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, could be pulled from the market after a large clinical trial failed nearly two years after its controversial approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Phase 3 trial investigators found no significant difference between patients who took the drug, called Relyvrio, compared to patients who took a placebo, according to a statement released Friday by drugmaker Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. During this 48-week trial, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company enrolled 664 adults with ALS. The disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, gradually destroys the nerve connections needed for basic movements and eventually breathing. There is no cure and most people die within three to five years of diagnosis. Justin Klee and Joshua Cohen, co-CEOs of Amylyx, said the company will continue to work with federal regulators and the broader ALS community to discuss the trial results and decide the fate of Relyvrio over the next few years. next eight weeks. They could voluntarily remove the drug from the market, they said. In the meantime, the company has decided to suspend the promotion. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by the results (of the trial), Klee and Cohen said. Our decisions will be guided by two key principles: doing what is right for people living with ALS, informed by regulatory authorities and the ALS community, and by what the science tells us. Relyvrio, a combination of two drugs, sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, was thought to work by increasing cellular energy and preventing a process that could lead to cell death. It was taken orally or through a feeding tube. Under pressure from patients unwilling and unable to wait out a years-long review process, the drug received full FDA approval after a small, mid-stage study in which patients appeared to progress more slowly and survive. several more months. Normally, the agency requires two large studies or one study suggesting a “very convincing” improvement in survival. Several other drugs have been approved to treat ALS, most recently in 2017, but none have been shown to stop the loss of muscle control. One has been shown to extend the lives of some people, but only by three months on average. Contributor: Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY; Associated Press. Adrianna Rodriguez is a health reporter for the USA TODAY national team. Contact Adrianna at [email protected] or @AdriannaUSAT on X.

