Business
Stocks fall after February jobs report
Stocks lost momentum and fell during afternoon trading Friday as investors retreated after a powerful rally led by big tech names. The February jobs report also showed an uptick in the unemployment rate, boosting investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut rates after its June meeting.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) trended near the flatline after posting another record close on Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose nearly 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), with a strong technological component, lost 0.3% after a strong gain the day before.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, once again beating Wall Street expectations. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, its first increase in four months. Futures on all three major averages were trading in the red ahead of the jobs data.
The market received a boost this week when Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the Federal Reserve was “not far off” from being confident that inflation was in the right place so the central bank could begin to reduce borrowing costs.
Showing just how much the wind is blowing elsewhere, European Central Bank policymakers have lined up to support a rate cut ahead of the summer holidays, as inflation falls faster than expected. At the same time, Bank of Japan officials are said to be supportive of the idea of finally getting rates out of the negative zone.
On the corporate side, shares of Costco (COST) fell 7% after its quarterly sales failure overshadowed a higher profit. Broadcom's (AVGO) higher revenue and forecasts of $10 billion in AI-related chip sales failed to impress investors, sending the stock down more than 6%.
In the commodities sector, gold futures (GC=F) continued to rally, as spot gold eyed its biggest weekly jump in five months amid optimism over a mid-year Fed rate cut.
