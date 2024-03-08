Stocks fall after February jobs report





Stocks lost momentum and fell during afternoon trading Friday as investors retreated after a powerful rally led by big tech names. The February jobs report also showed an uptick in the unemployment rate, boosting investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut rates after its June meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) trended near the flatline after posting another record close on Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose nearly 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), with a strong technological component, lost 0.3% after a strong gain the day before. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, once again beating Wall Street expectations. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, its first increase in four months. Futures on all three major averages were trading in the red ahead of the jobs data. The market received a boost this week when Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the Federal Reserve was “not far off” from being confident that inflation was in the right place so the central bank could begin to reduce borrowing costs. Showing just how much the wind is blowing elsewhere, European Central Bank policymakers have lined up to support a rate cut ahead of the summer holidays, as inflation falls faster than expected. At the same time, Bank of Japan officials are said to be supportive of the idea of ​​finally getting rates out of the negative zone. On the corporate side, shares of Costco (COST) fell 7% after its quarterly sales failure overshadowed a higher profit. Broadcom's (AVGO) higher revenue and forecasts of $10 billion in AI-related chip sales failed to impress investors, sending the stock down more than 6%. In the commodities sector, gold futures (GC=F) continued to rally, as spot gold eyed its biggest weekly jump in five months amid optimism over a mid-year Fed rate cut. Live6 updates Stocks wobble in afternoon trading After a big surge, investors are taking a breather, sending stocks mostly lower during Friday afternoon, putting a pause in the tech rally. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) trended near the flatline after posting another record close on Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose nearly 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), with a strong technological component, lost 0.3% after a strong gain the day before.

RealPage expects “moderate” rental growth in 2024 Renters across the country can breathe easier this year as the influx of apartment supply puts pressure on rent growth. Asking rents for professionally managed apartments rose just 0.2% in February from a year earlier, according to RealPage data. This is significantly lower than the historical average of 0.6% dating back to 2010. Moderate rent growth is expected to continue through 2024, as supply continues to put downward pressure on rents, RealPage said in a report. Austin was the biggest laggard in rent growth, with an annual decline of 6.7% in February. Meanwhile, Virginia Beach led rent increases, with a 3.3% increase. While strategists expected rents to slow, an inflation gauge, the Consumer Price Index, showed rents remaining stable. Analysts say this is due to the lag in the data. The February CPI will be released on Tuesday. Overall, apartment occupancy remained steady at 94.1% in February, according to RealPage, marking the third straight month at that pace. RealPage noted that record construction activity in the apartment sector poses a challenge to occupancy levels this year, with nearly 962,000 units under construction nationwide by the end of 2023 and 672,000 units expected to be completed this year.

Bitcoin briefly hits $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit an all-time high on Friday, surpassing $70,000 for the first time, but quickly fell as some investors locked in profits. The recent burst of enthusiasm around the world's largest cryptocurrency has driven the price to levels not seen since late 2021. Earlier this week, investors pushed the price to nearly $69,000, which corresponds to the previous peak set during the acute phase of the pandemic. But bitcoin fell below the $60,000 level again within hours, highlighting market volatility. The recent trading frenzy has reinforced bitcoin's remarkable comeback after a 2022 crash that created huge losses for investors and triggered the downfall of several major players in the industry, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, reports David Hollerith of Yahoo Finance.

Stock Trends in Morning Trading Here are some of the top trend ticker pages from Yahoo Finance during Friday morning trading: Rivien ( RIVN ): The all-electric car maker rose 6% in morning trading following the company's unveiling. two new cheaper SUVs. The first of the two, a mid-size SUV called the R2, will cost around $45,000 and Rivian plans to ship it in the first half of 2026. The move is aimed at attracting a broader consumer base, similar to Tesla's Model 3. Costco ( COST ): Shares of the warehouse retailer fell sharply on Friday after the company reported mixed second-quarter results. Gap ( GPS ) : The clothing company gained 3% on Friday after reporting fourth-quarter profits that beat expectations on both revenue and bottom line. The latest quarterly results come about six months into the tenure of CEO Richard Dickson, whose mandate was to turn the company around. Broadcom ( AVGO ): Shares of the semiconductor maker fell 3% after reporting first-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates on both revenue and profit. However, the report was not the blowout many investors had hoped for, sending shares slightly lower.

Stocks heading for a winning week after jobs report Wall Street recorded a positive note during the session, as stocks climbed after the February jobs report showed an increase in the unemployment rate. A slightly weaker job market strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this summer, boosting investor optimism. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.3%.

Costco being Costco Costco (COST), being Costco, has always worked very well for investors. The company sells $1.50 giant hot dogs in its food court (they taste great, as you can see below in my 2022 photo with retired CEO Craig Jelinek). In the most recent quarter, an 18% increase in online sales was fueled by demand for gold bars. I surprisingly found (and purchased) two tomahawk steaks at my local Costco a few weeks ago for $40 (about five pounds of meat). Costco just does things differently, and that's part of its DNA. The stock has increased over the last five years because members are happy to shop there: +245%. So I wasn't surprised to hear Costco's longtime CFO (soon to retire) Richard Galanti reveal he's getting into the sushi business during yesterday's earnings call evening : “We recently opened our first fully-operated sushi offering in Issaquah, Washington, across the street from our headquarters, with two more expected to open in the very near future. This operation is what we have done successfully for many years and throughout our Asia Costcos and several countries there. The sushi program has proven to be a category in which we can succeed in both quality and price, and we look forward to seeing more of it in the future. Sign me up for a California roll, Rich. The Costco hot dog is there. At right, retired Costco CEO Craig Jelinek. (Yahoo finance)

