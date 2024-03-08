New York Stock Exchange decides to delist clothing retailer Express







This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: The New York Stock Exchange began the process of delisting of clothing retailer ExpressThe company said the NYSE suspended trading in Express's common stock after its average global market capitalization fell below $15 million over 30 trading days.

The Company's common stock will now be publicly traded on the OTC Pink Market under its former NYSE ticker symbol, EXPR. The retailer said the change does not affect its business operations or its reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the past few months, we have taken decisive steps to position Express for the long term, including implementing a series of cost reduction initiatives and streamlining our process to improve operational efficiencies, said CEO Stewart Glendinning. We remain focused on continuing to serve our customers and positioning our organization for the future. Dive overview: Following the shift of trading to the OTC pink market, Express will be part of a less liquid market for existing and potential shareholders, which could further depress the company's stock price, the company said in a securities filing. The NYSE first warned Express last April that it was at risk of delisting due to another concern: its closing stock price had fallen below $1.00 for a period 30-day trading period. Concerns about the company's financial health rose again last month following a Wall Street Journal report that Express was preparing for a possible debt restructuring deal that could include bankruptcy. If that were the case, although many retail chains have filed for bankruptcy in recent years, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, Christmas Tree Shops and others, Express would be one of the first major retailers based in shopping centers to enter chapter 11 of the market. post-Covid world, Sarah Foss, Debtwires' global head of legal services and restructuring, said in emailed comments. But Glendinning hit back in a memo to employees, saying Express had made huge progress in our transformation in recent months, implementing cost-cutting initiatives. Over the summer, Express launched a reverse stock split and also laid off about 150 employees. A source close to Express told Retail Dive that as of last month, Express has not discussed debt restructuring with its lenders. WHP Global and Express concluded on a strategic partnership last January. At the time, WHP took a 7.4% stake in Express and invested $235 million in a joint venture with the retailer, of which it owned 60% and Express 40%. Express has approximately 530 namesake retail and outlet stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its portfolio also includes approximately 60 Bonobos locations and 12 UpWest stores. Analysts said part of the company's problems stemmed from the fact that its core offering, business casual wear, fell out of favor at the height of the pandemic, when work-from-home arrangements increased.

