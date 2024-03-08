Business
Why bailing out the stock market is probably a losers' game, says CFP
Constantin Troubavine | Cavan | Getty Images
Investor psychology can be fickle. Consider this common scenario: The stock market hits a tough time and nervous investors bail and put their money on the sidelines, thinking it's a “safer” way to weather the storm.
However, the math suggests quite convincingly that this is generally a bad strategy.
“Getting in and out of the market is a loser's game,” said Lee Baker, a certified financial planner and founder of Apex Financial Services in Atlanta.
For what? Exiting during volatile times can cause investors to miss the market's biggest trading days, sacrificing significant profits.
Over the past 30 years, the S&P500 The stock index had an average annual return of 8%, according to a recent analysis by the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Investors who missed the market's 10 best days during that period would have earned 5.26%, a much lower return, according to the study.
Additionally, missing the best 30 days would have reduced average gains to 1.83%. Returns would have been even worse, at 0.44%, or nearly flat for those who missed the market's 40 best days, and -0.86% for investors who missed the market's 50 best days, according to Wells Fargo.
These returns would not have kept up with the cost of living: inflation averaged 2.5% from February 1, 1994 to January 31, 2024, the period in question.
Markets are fast and unpredictable
Bottom line: Stocks saw most of their gains “in just a few trading days,” according to the Wells Fargo report.
“Missing a handful of the market's best days over long periods of time can significantly reduce the average annual return an investor could earn simply by holding on to their stock investments during sell-offs,” he said.
Learn more about personal finance:
What the SEC's vote on climate disclosure means for investors
Investing early can help young workers avoid retirement worries
Don't be lured by gold's rally, says expert
Unfortunately for investors, it is almost impossible to time the market by staying invested on winning days and avoiding losing days.
Markets can react unpredictably and quickly to unknowable factors such as the strength or weakness of a monthly jobs report or inflation figure, or the outbreak of geopolitical conflict or of a war.
“Not only are markets unpredictable, but when these moves happen, they happen very quickly,” said Baker, a member of CNBC's advisory board.
The best and worst days tend to “cluster together”
That's part of what makes things so tricky: The S&P 500's best days tend to “cluster” in recessions and bear markets, when markets are “the most volatile,” according to Wells Fargo. And some of the worst days have occurred during bull markets, periods when the stock market is on a winning streak.
For example, the top 10 trading days in terms of percentage gain over the past three decades occurred during recessions, Wells Fargo found. (Six also coincided with a bear market.)
Some of the worst and best days came in quick succession: three of the best 30 days and five of the worst 30 days occurred during the eight trading days between March 9 and 18, 2020, according to Wells Fargo.
“Depending on history, it can be quite difficult to disentangle the best and worst days because they often occurred on very tight time frames, sometimes even on consecutive trading days,” the report said.
The calculations strongly argue in favor of maintaining investments in a context of high volatility, according to experts.
Getting in and out of the market is a loser's game.
Lee Baker
certified financial planner and founder of Apex Financial Services in Atlanta
For further proof, just look at actual investor profits relative to the S&P 500.
The average stock fund investor returned 6.81% over the three decades from 1993 to 2022, about three percentage points lower than the S&P 500's average return of 9.65% over this period, according to a DALBAR analysis cited by Wells Fargo.
This suggests that investors are often wrong and their profits are falling as a result.
“The best advice, frankly, is to strategically allocate across multiple asset classes and stay the course effectively,” Baker said.
