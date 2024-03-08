Business
Stock market today: Wall Street moves away from its record as technology stocks collapse
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell from its record high Friday after Nvidia, one of its most influential stocks, suddenly gave up some of its runaway gains.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in afternoon trading, following a record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55 points, or 0.1%, as of 1:46 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.2%.
Treasury yields eased in the bond market immediately after the release of a jobs report that economists everywhere called for. It shows that employers hired more workers last month than economists expected, but workers' wages rose less than expected. He also said job growth in January was not as strong as previously thought.
The job market and the economy as a whole are in a delicate situation, where Wall Street wants them to continue to grow, but not so much as to increase pressure on inflation.
The ultimate goal is for inflation to calm down enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. Such a move would ease pressure on the financial system and the economy. , which have so far stayed away from the recession. despite high interest rates.
Big picture: These numbers were helpful for the Fed to gain confidence, said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Following the report, bets grew on Wall Street that the Fed would likely begin cutting rates in June. The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.47% from 4.51% Thursday evening.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which also focuses on long-term economic growth, also fell immediately after the report was released, although it eased its decline later in the morning.
Wall Street likes lower interest rates because they encourage people and businesses to borrow, which can strengthen the economy, and because they boost the prices of stocks and other investments.
Things are good, but not great, and they're getting a little worse, Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said of the jobs report. Payroll gains are still fantastic, but haven't been as strong as we thought with previous months' numbers revised downward.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a day earlier that the central bank was not far from cutting interest rates. It simply lacks additional data confirming that inflation is heading sustainably towards its 2% target.
Meanwhile, the hope on Wall Street is that the remarkably resilient economy will boost corporate profit growth.
Gap rose 3.4% after the retailer reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer said a significant sales trend has returned to growth at its Old Navy and Gap stores. The owner of Banana Republic and Athleta also gave forecasts for upcoming sales this year that were slightly higher than analysts' estimates.
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands jumped 26.2% after also reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. He said his shipments have grown faster than the overall gun market.
Earlier today, Nvidia stock once again led the S&P 500 higher, as has almost become routine. But the index's momentum slowed later in the morning as Nvidia faded.
It's a rare drop for the company, which has become one of the most influential companies on Wall Street after more than tripling in value last year. It fell 6% on Friday, but it's still up 76% so far this year.
Also losing was Broadcom, which fell even though its results were better than expected. It fell 6.3% after giving revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly lower than analysts' expectations.
Costco Wholesale fell 7.2% after its latest quarter revenue fell short of forecasts.
In overseas stock markets, indexes were mixed in Europe and rose slightly in much of Asia. South Korea stood out as the Kospi index jumped 1.2%.
___
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-rise-after-wall-street-sets-another-record/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Wall Street moves away from its record as technology stocks collapse
- Apple reverses course and allows Epic Games in European app store
- International Women's Day: Hundreds of future women scientists call for more involvement in STEM
- The Earth has had the hottest February in modern times, says the EU climate service BBC News
- Today's Earthquake: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines
- Trump's State of the Union social media response uses mocking filters
- US plans to deploy maritime security team to Haiti amid gang crisis
- Minnesota Boys Hockey Tournament. Receive updates about the semi-finals here.
- Some thoughts on International Women's Day
- Theresa May continues her rehabilitation tour by resigning
- Croaker Spot to be named to 'America's Best Restaurants' list
- Administrators don’t know how to bring educational technology into the classroom