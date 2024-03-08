Stock market today: Wall Street moves away from its record as technology stocks collapse

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell from its record high Friday after Nvidia, one of its most influential stocks, suddenly gave up some of its runaway gains.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in afternoon trading, following a record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55 points, or 0.1%, as of 1:46 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.2%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market immediately after the release of a jobs report that economists everywhere called for. It shows that employers hired more workers last month than economists expected, but workers' wages rose less than expected. He also said job growth in January was not as strong as previously thought.

The job market and the economy as a whole are in a delicate situation, where Wall Street wants them to continue to grow, but not so much as to increase pressure on inflation.

The ultimate goal is for inflation to calm down enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. Such a move would ease pressure on the financial system and the economy. , which have so far stayed away from the recession. despite high interest rates.

Big picture: These numbers were helpful for the Fed to gain confidence, said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Following the report, bets grew on Wall Street that the Fed would likely begin cutting rates in June. The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.47% from 4.51% Thursday evening.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which also focuses on long-term economic growth, also fell immediately after the report was released, although it eased its decline later in the morning.

Wall Street likes lower interest rates because they encourage people and businesses to borrow, which can strengthen the economy, and because they boost the prices of stocks and other investments.

Things are good, but not great, and they're getting a little worse, Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said of the jobs report. Payroll gains are still fantastic, but haven't been as strong as we thought with previous months' numbers revised downward.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a day earlier that the central bank was not far from cutting interest rates. It simply lacks additional data confirming that inflation is heading sustainably towards its 2% target.

Meanwhile, the hope on Wall Street is that the remarkably resilient economy will boost corporate profit growth.

Gap rose 3.4% after the retailer reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer said a significant sales trend has returned to growth at its Old Navy and Gap stores. The owner of Banana Republic and Athleta also gave forecasts for upcoming sales this year that were slightly higher than analysts' estimates.

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands jumped 26.2% after also reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. He said his shipments have grown faster than the overall gun market.

Earlier today, Nvidia stock once again led the S&P 500 higher, as has almost become routine. But the index's momentum slowed later in the morning as Nvidia faded.

It's a rare drop for the company, which has become one of the most influential companies on Wall Street after more than tripling in value last year. It fell 6% on Friday, but it's still up 76% so far this year.

Also losing was Broadcom, which fell even though its results were better than expected. It fell 6.3% after giving revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly lower than analysts' expectations.

Costco Wholesale fell 7.2% after its latest quarter revenue fell short of forecasts.

In overseas stock markets, indexes were mixed in Europe and rose slightly in much of Asia. South Korea stood out as the Kospi index jumped 1.2%.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.