Business
Walmart delivery of online orders extended to early morning hours
The race continues to heat up to become the retailer of choice for shoppers who need products delivered as quickly as possible.
Walmart now makes deliveries from 6 a.m. and can receive your order within 30 minutes, the world's largest retailer announced Friday. In September, Walmart extended express delivery to 10 p.m. on orders placed before 9:30 p.m.
Extending delivery times is “about creating a suite of pickup and delivery options that prioritize convenience, speed and putting the customer at the center,” said Tom Ward, executive vice president and director of e-commerce for Walmart in the United States. said at the time.
Among the morning needs Walmart is highlighting in its new announcement for early morning on-demand express deliveries: baby essentials like diapers, emergency wardrobe replacements and kitchen appliances like the mixers.
Walmart will even help early birds catch the worm. Later this month, the retailer will begin delivering live bait to more than 3,000 of its stores, to help those heading out on early morning fishing excursions.
Walmart's move comes just days after Target expanded its customer options with a new Target Circle 360 subscription ($99 per year or $49 if you have a Target Circle credit card), which offers subscribers free delivery Free same-day delivery on orders over $35, with delivery speeds as fast as one hour.
How much does an early morning delivery cost from Walmart?
All early morning on-demand express deliveries incur a $10 express fee, Ward told Axios. Shoppers who are not subscribed to Walmart+ will also pay a basic shopper delivery fee, he said.
Walmart+($98 per year) offers customers perks including free delivery and shipping, plus mobile scanning and shopping using your smartphone in stores.
Young shoppers want fast service
Shoppers now expect expanded delivery and pickup services and other competitors including Amazon, Costco and Kroger also continued to expand their delivery options.
Younger shoppers, in particular, want products delivered or available for pickup sooner than older shoppers and will pay for it, a November 2023 survey carried out by the consulting firm McKinsey & Co..
About half (49%) of Gen Z consumers said they expected to use same-day or next-day delivery, and 59% said they would pay for same-day delivery. Among millennials, 38% said they would use same-day and next-day deliveries and 58% said they would pay for the service, according to the survey.
Gen X (32%) and Baby Boomers (22%) were less likely to use same-day or next-day delivery and were willing to pay for it (Gen ), McKinsey & Co. . said.
Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads:@mikesnider& mikegsnider.
