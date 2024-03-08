Stock market today: Wall Street falls from its record after a turbulent day





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street retreated from its record high Friday after a tough day of trading, at least temporarily halting its huge rally since Halloween. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% from its all-time high set the day before. He first climbed after mixed data on the US labor market has reinforced hopes that easier interest rates will arrive later this year. He later swung to a loss after one of its most influential values, Nvidiasuffered a rare stumble following a breathtaking push that critics called over-the-top. Friday's decline also sent the S&P 500 into a rare week of decline, only the third in the last 19. Weakness in Nvidia and other technology stocks dragged the Nasdaq Composite Index to a market-best loss of 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, fared better. It slipped 68 points, or 0.2%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased following mixed data on the U.S. labor market, which economists called all-encompassing. The jobs report shows that employers hired more workers than expected last month, but workers' wages rose less than expected. He also said job growth in January was not as strong as previously thought. The job market and the economy as a whole are in a delicate situation, where Wall Street wants them to continue to grow, but not so much as to increase pressure on inflation. The ultimate goal is for inflation to calm down enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. Such a move would ease pressure on the financial system and the economy. , which have so far stayed away from the recession. despite high interest rates. Big picture: These numbers were helpful for the Fed to gain confidence, said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Following the report's release, traders are still betting on June as the most likely starting point for Fed rate cuts. The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.48% from 4.51% late Thursday. Wall Street likes lower interest rates because they encourage people and businesses to borrow, which can strengthen the economy, and because they boost the prices of stocks and other investments. Things are good, but not great, and they're getting a little worse, Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said of the jobs report. Payroll gains are still fantastic, but haven't been as strong as we thought with previous months' numbers revised downward. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a day earlier that the central bank was not far from cutting interest rates. He added that he just needed more data confirming that inflation was moving sustainably toward its 2% target.

Meanwhile, the hope on Wall Street is that the remarkably resilient economy will boost corporate profit growth. Gap rose 8.2% after the retailer reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer said a significant sales trend has returned to growth at its Old Navy and Gap stores. The owner of Banana Republic and Athleta also gave forecasts for upcoming sales this year that were slightly higher than analysts' estimates. Gun maker Smith & Wesson Brands jumped 29.4% after also reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. He said his shipments have grown faster than the overall gun market. But Nvidia was the main stock in the spotlight, as it fell 5.5%, its worst day since May. It's a rare occurrence for the stock, which has soared nearly 77% this year after more than tripling last year.

Because Nvidia has become the third-largest U.S. stock, it weighs much more on the S&P 500 than almost any other. That has boosted Wall Street's rise, but leaves it vulnerable to pullbacks, particularly as critics say stocks caught up in the market frenzy around artificial intelligence have climbed too far, too fast. Also losing was Broadcom, which fell even though its results were better than expected. It fell 7% after giving revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly lower than analysts' expectations. Costco Wholesale fell 7.6% after its latest quarter revenue fell short of forecasts. Overall, the S&P 500 fell 33.67 points to 5,123.69. The Dow Jones fell 68.66 to 38,722.69 and the Nasdaq fell 188.26 to 16,085.11. In overseas stock markets, indexes were mixed in Europe and rose slightly in much of Asia. South Korea stood out as the Kospi index jumped 1.2%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2024/mar/08/stock-market-today-wall-street-keeps-rising-with-hopes-for-easier-interest-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos