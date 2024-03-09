Investors brace for panicked stock decline





The stock market has ideal conditions for a strong correction, warned Michael Gayed.

The portfolio manager highlighted three warning signs in the market.

"I still think we all have a lot of problems," Gayed wrote. "All bubbles come to an end."



The market appears to be in a “perfect setup” for investor panic and a coming stock market crash, according to one of Wall Street's most bearish money managers. Michael Gayed, portfolio manager at Tidal Financial and author of the Lead-Lag Report, warned that stocks could be at risk of a major correction, thanks to a handful of warning signs flashing in the market. In an opinion article for InvestorPlace On Thursday, Gayed highlighted the rise in the price of gold, utility stocks and long-term Treasuries, three assets that investors typically flock to for protection when the market begins to deteriorate. “It’s rare for these three traditionally defensive asset classes to move in such harmony, and historically this type of movement has been the precursor to broader market change,” Gayed said. “The movement of defensive asset classes in unison is what matters here, and the fact that it's happening during a speculative trading bubble screams that something might be about to break. Be warned.” Gayed has been warning of a massive bubble forming in stocks for months, like other Wall Street bears who say the hype around artificial intelligence is overblown and destined for harm. end. Stocks now look like they did before the dot-com bubble and stock market crash of 2008, economist David Rosenberg warned in a note earlier this year, highlighting the dominance of mega-cap tech in the S&P 500. Gayed warned investors to prepare for a possible stock market crash, although he did not have an official price target for the year. “How the hell is this a bull market when the whole world is literally rejoicing at the widening wealth gap that is happening between large-cap tech stocks and almost every other public company in existence” , Gayed said in a February statement. opinion article. “I still think we all have a lot of problems, and time will prove my original analysis (for the most part) correct. All bubbles end.” The downside risk, however, seems to be ignored by investors, who remain quite optimistic about the market because they anticipate a soft landing And Fed rate cuts to come Later this year. More than 50% of investors say they are optimistic about stocks over the next six months, according to the Latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey. Meanwhile, more than 81% of individual investors said they think the Dow will finish the year higher, suggesting investors are the most optimistic about the market since 2007, according to a survey by the Yale School of Management.

