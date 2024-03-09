Life Sciences Review and Outlook 2024





Click for PDF This update provides a recap of 2023 capital markets highlights, M&A activity, royalty financing transactions and clinical financing agreements, as well as expectations for 2024. The last five years have been particularly tumultuous in the biopharmaceutical sector. Strong capital markets and M&A activity in early 2020 was dampened by the pandemic, with stock valuations rising significantly through early 2021 before falling dramatically in the fourth quarter of 2023. While funds dedicated to health remained on the market during this period, general funds declined. significantly in 2022 and 2023, leaving the sector with overall insufficient capital to support the number of public (and aspiring) biopharmaceutical companies. This is reflected in the fact that more than 200 biopharmaceutical companies listed on Nasdaq were trading below their cash balance as of Q3 2023. As a result, many biopharmaceutical companies have sought less dilutive sources of capital, including financing based on royalties and third-party funding of clinical trials, while others have explored sales, reverse mergers and liquidations. At the same time, a select group of companies with particularly attractive assets (either risk-free or in a therapeutic space with strong investor interest) were still able to raise capital on favorable terms. Starting in Q4 2023, we saw XBI rebound along with the broader market, which seemed to signal a market low point and broader ability to access capital. Also during this period, big pharmaceutical companies accumulated substantial cash from the pandemic and the sale of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs. This led to a strong 2023 for larger M&A deals (over $1 billion), although there was a feeling that it was a market for buyers taking advantage of the decline in share valuations of target companies. Looking ahead, we anticipate a more stable financial environment in 2024, which will support capital formation and continued M&A activity, although uncertainty remains due to increased geopolitical tensions, the impending presidential election in the United States and continued economic uncertainty globally. As we begin this new year, we are cautiously optimistic that the coming year will provide a transaction-friendly environment for the biopharmaceutical sector and represent a return to a more balanced environment. Please read more below. Learn more We invite you to join our team of seasoned attorneys and industry leaders for a webcast, during which we will provide a recap of 2023 capital markets highlights, M&A activity, transactions royalty financing and clinical financing agreements, as well as expectations regarding the life sciences transaction market. in 2024. Register for our webcast: Join us on March 12, 2024: Life Sciences Review and Outlook 2024. The following Gibson Dunn attorneys prepared this update: Ryan Murr, Branden Berns, Todd Trattner, Karen Spindler and Melanie Neary. Gibson Dunns attorneys are available to help answer any questions you may have regarding these issues. Please contact the Gibson Dunn attorney with whom you normally work, any officer or member of the firm's Life Sciences practice group, or the authors in San Francisco: Ryan Murr (+1 415.393.837,[email protected])

