PDAC 2024 sends mixed signals as participants seek answers to industry challenges

Authors):

Alan Hutchison, James R. Brown

March 8, 2024

The 2024 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference got off to a strong start with big crowds and a buzz of optimism as thousands of delegates descended on Toronto to discuss the state of the global mining industry. There is no doubt that the recent rise in prices of some raw materials ahead of the conference helped fuel the enthusiasm, but the inherently optimistic nature of the mining industry did not disappoint. Still, we can't help but feel like something was missing this year and many wanted more.

After the initial buzz, the crowds seemed more focused on entertaining and socializing rather than making deals. It seems like we're always looking for the next catalyst for positivity in the industry and always looking for answers to industry challenges, as many of the themes from last year continue to resonate. We are once again pleased to share with you our thoughts on this year's conference.

Hot topics: critical minerals, energy transition and electric mobility

The most recurring theme reiterated by the growing number of lithium and critical minerals issuers remains growth in the sector and optimism for the future. Despite the dramatic decline in prices of key critical minerals in 2024 – particularly lithium and nickel – we heard from many issuers expressing their view that the market bottom had passed, with enthusiasm for growth in 2024.

Many of these same issuers were optimistic about their ability to bring new producing mines to market in the coming years. Given ongoing regulatory uncertainty, particularly regarding federal impact assessments in light of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to strike down some federal legislation, the timeline for project development remains questionable . We discussed the impact of this decision in our Osler Legal Outlook end of the year article. It also remains to be seen how promises of a more efficient permitting process can be linked to community consultation obligations.

With strong government support in Canada, both at the federal and provincial level, for the development of critical minerals projects, industry participants are actively seeking ways to leverage government funding and support to accelerate exploration and Development. With a variety of funding options, including the Government of Canada's $4 billion Critical Minerals Strategy, the $1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund and a variety of credits investment tax, as well as a variety of provincial programs, miners hope to access funds more quickly. It remains to be seen whether the Canadian government will extend the mineral exploration tax credit, given its imminent expiration.

At the same time, the federal Minister of Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, redoubled his approach towards investments by Chinese entities in companies owned and controlled by Canadians, publicly accusing an issuer of having proposed a transaction in an attempt to avoid a national security review. Significant changes in the approach to national security reviews are underway (as outlined in our Osler Legal Outlook article) and the Canadian government has not hesitated to take measures to refuse investments and acquisitions by Chinese state-owned enterprises.

In addition to government funding, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and large producers of electric vehicle materials continue to make strategic investments in critical mineral emitters in the exploration and development phase. This has provided a number of issuers with a strong and stable source of funding in an otherwise still challenging funding market. Most recently, as announced on the first day of the PDAC conference, Frontier Lithium unveiled a strategic investment and joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to support the development of the PAK lithium project in Northern Ontario.[1]

Gold Price Disconnect

At a time when gold prices are at all-time highs, it has not gone unnoticed that gold stocks remain consistently weak. Although many gold issuers have seen a very recent positive trend, the disconnect between commodities and stocks highlights the significant risk premiums that investors place on the mining sector. This is even true for many issuers generating significant earnings and strong cash flows.

While large-cap M&A deals in the gold sector (and, for that matter, the industry as a whole) are down relative to the broader market, we've seen and heard a lot of discussion and excitement surrounding Newmont Corporation's planned sale of six privately held companies. -core operational assets in Canada and Australia. Seeking funds to repay outstanding debt following the successful acquisition of Newcrest Mining, these assets will surely generate significant interest and hopefully act as a catalyst for wider deals in the gold sector .

The challenges of exploration

Low stock valuations prevail in almost the entire junior segment of the market, populated by exploration companies. Much has been made of the scarcity of capital in the small company market for over a decade. For the most part, exploration companies have demonstrated resilience in raising exploration funds from sources other than public equity markets, such as joint venture partners, flow-through shares, royalty sales or other transactions. non-dilutive financing. A number of issuers presented their positions as strong balance sheet terms, confirming their ability to meet near-term needs through strategic investments and spending.

For the rest of the market, we seem to be approaching the point of despair waiting for general investors to return to the space, which is worrying the entire sector. Traditionally, it is small exploration companies that discover new deposits developed by large producers. As many long-standing producing assets approach the end of their service life, amid growing long-term demand and reserves beginning to decline (particularly for copper, essential to the energy transition), the industry needs new discoveries for the next generation of mines. .

It is becoming increasingly difficult for exploration companies and even some developers and operators to make themselves known and establish themselves in the market. Equity markets remain largely frozen for mining issuers (despite the recent successful financing of First Quantum). Something will have to change. Either stock markets will rebound and new investment will return, or the long-awaited elimination of small companies will begin to occur. The challenge will be to implement change in a sustainable way that does not decimate the junior sector.

ESG?

Discussions on ESG (environmental, social and governance) were significantly more muted at PDAC this year.

However, on a positive note, many issuers have been outspoken and positive about their efforts to build relationships with Indigenous groups near their respective projects. Discussions on partnerships, consultation and investments are a positive sign for improving relations between issuers and First Nations. The Canadian federal government also announced funding and support for Indigenous investments in mining projects at the convention.

Ontario's Far North remained a popular topic of discussion, with greater interest in continuing to find ways to advance access development for ambitious projects. The Government of Ontario, Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation jointly announced an agreement to develop community infrastructure projects that could support future development opportunities in the region, including road construction all seasons leading to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.

The path to follow

All of the above makes us wonder what the rest of the year will bring for the mining industry. For every positive development there is an area of ​​concern, which is generally beyond the control of the companies involved. We believe there will be more signals to come before we have more clarity. Meanwhile, even well-positioned companies with strong balance sheets and cash flows are willing to exercise caution in the face of uncertain future financing. As we wait for the next market windows to open for new financing and negotiations, nothing beats the value-creating power of a discovery, so we are counting on the optimists to make it happen.