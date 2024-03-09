Stock market jumps on speculation of interest rate cut





The US stock market hit record highs last week, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress, where he indicated he was prepared to ease monetary policy if positive data continues. confirmed. the ongoing disinflation process. Mirroring the stock market rebound, interest rate sensitive assets such as gold and bitcoin have reached all-time highs, with gold reaching $2,160 per ounce and bitcoin climbs at $70,000. This increase reflects investors' anticipation of possible rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. Nvidia's $1 Trillion Triumph Nvidia's market capitalization jumped more than $1 trillion in just 67 days in early 2024, a feat that took Apple four years to complete. This is a monumental moment in the battle for mega-cap dominance, reflecting Nvidia's explosive growth and highly valued position in the artificial intelligence space. and the semiconductor industry. NYCB Equity Lifeline New York Community Bancorp has secured a $1 billion equity investment, triggering significant dilution for existing shareholders of the regional bank's stock. While the financing deal provides crucial respite from ongoing challenges for the bank, the move is a double-edged sword, providing critical capital to regain market confidence at the price existing value for stakeholders. Microsoft hack Russian hackers targeted Microsoft, stealing source code by spying on top executives' emails. The attack, still active, did not compromise customer systems but poses potential breach risks. Microsoft helps customers with mitigation efforts. AI is revolutionizing the banking sector JPMorgan's AI tool reduced manual treasury work for corporate clients by 90%, significantly improving efficiency. Deployed by 2,500 customers, tool predicts cash flow, signaling AI growth influence on banking productivity. Apple's blockbuster bet Apple's billion-dollar investment in filmmaking with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon” and “Argylle” aims to improve its Apple TV+ service. The films' overall gross of $470.4 million reflects Apple's commitment to original content in a extremely competitive streaming market. Historic fight on Netflix Netflix will stream the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, which is expected to be a historic and widely watched event. Match Means Netflix Adventure in live sports broadcasting. More:Michigan property tax bills will rise significantly again in 2024, thanks to inflation More:Regulators want to cut late fees on credit cards to $8 from $32 on average Benzinga is a financial information and data company headquartered in Detroit.

