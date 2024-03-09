Is the stock market expensive right now?

The stock market began 2024 with a meteoric rally, with the Morningstar US Market Index up 7.8% so far and about 26% higher than its October lows. But the relentless pace of gains has some observers worried about soaring stock valuations and choppy trading.

When prices rise that much, profits rarely rise by the same amount, says Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research Group. Valuations will therefore increase. Investors worry that overvalued stocks are a sign of an unhealthy market, vulnerable to a sudden downturn.

This concern is only amplified by the high prices associated with some of Magnificent Seven's mega-cap tech stocks, which have an outsized impact on market performance. On the other hand, strong earnings could mean stocks will remain expensive for good reasons. As long as earnings growth continues to improve, investors might be willing to accept higher valuations, Clissold says.

So, are stocks too expensive, too cheap or just right? Here's what investors need to know.

February CPI report forecast shows inflation rising faster thanks to soaring gas prices The last mile in the fight against inflation is proving to be fraught with pitfalls. 7 Best Performing Stocks to Buy Now Alphabet, Wayfair and Lyft are among the stocks posting big gains but remaining undervalued. What's happening in the markets this week CPI, PPI and Oracle gains coming soon. Why the February jobs report shows solid, but not exciting, hiring gains Fed interest rate cuts still expected for June

How to measure stock market value

Analysts use a variety of methods to measure whether individual stocks or the entire market are overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. Most rely on comparing the fundamentals of a stock or index with its share price to learn whether investors are paying more or less than its value.

One of the most common ways to determine a stock's valuation is the price-to-earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing its price by its earnings. Using past earnings gives market observers better insight into a stock's historical context, while using future (or forecast) estimates is a better way to think about its future performance.

At the end of February, the US market index showed a price/earnings ratio of 24.01. Over the past decade, this ratio increased to 28.61 in March 2021 and fell to 16.72 in December 2018.

When it comes to valuations, it's all relative, says Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial. A ratio means nothing without relative context. In general, he thinks current P/E ratios show that the stock market is relatively expensive.

On a rolling basis, the S&P 500 index trades at a P/E ratio of 24.77. That's well above its long-term average of around 19, but close to its five-year average of 24.46, according to FactSet data. However, the ratio increased to almost 30 in spring 2021. These [valuations] are high, Clissold says, but not historically.

Stock analysts also use other metrics to evaluate stocks, such as price-to-book ratio or equity risk premium. All of these models aim to paint a picture of how the fundamentals of a stock or index compare to what investors are willing to pay for it.

Morningstars Price-to-Fair Value Ratio Shows Stocks Are Fairly Priced

Morningstar analysts measure valuations by comparing a stock's current price to our estimate of its fair value. A ratio above 1.0 indicates that a stock is overvalued or expensive, while a ratio below 1.0 indicates that it is undervalued or cheap.

Currently, the P/FV ratio of the US stock market is 1.02. That's significantly higher than last fall, when the ratio fell below 0.8, but lower than in 2021, when the ratio rose above 1.1 as stocks struggled to get out of a bear market.

Dave Sekera, Morningstar's chief U.S. market strategist, writes that with stocks fully valued, the market is starting to feel tight. He recommends investors look to contrarian strategies in undervalued sectors like real estate, utilities and energy rather than sticking to the technology and communications stocks that have propelled the market so far. Once a trend is fully valued, an investor should be prepared to reverse that trend and start shifting their portfolio where valuations are more attractive, he writes.

Market Conditions Support Higher Stock Valuations

However, stocks that are expensive by certain measures aren't necessarily bad news. Turnquist points to several factors that help support high valuations: inflation is falling, the U.S. economy is holding up well, and the Federal Reserve is poised to ease monetary policy. Interest rates are expected to stabilize. We are also emerging from an earnings recession, and companies mostly have strong balance sheets and have reported strong earnings. Margins are increasing and artificial intelligence tailwinds could continue to support stocks.

I think that's enough to offset the valuation issues, Turnquist said. In other words, the shares are expensive, but it's not difficult to justify their high price. You get what you pay for, he adds.

Overvalued Stocks Are Not Necessarily a Red Flag

Additionally, a high valuation does not necessarily mean that a stock will not perform well in the short or even medium term. The market could stay expensive, or even get more expensive, and you could still get positive returns, says Ben Bakkum, senior investment strategist at Betterment. Not all investors scared off by high valuations in 2018 and 2019 were able to take advantage of the massive recovery we've seen in recent years, he says.

Even though the S&P 500 index may be extremely expensive relative to its historical price, Bank of America strategists, led by Savita Subramanian, recently concluded that stocks are still poised to move higher. The S&P 500 is half as leveraged, which is [of] of better quality and has lower earnings volatility than [in] previous decades, she wrote last week. This means that a historical review of valuations may not be the most useful perspective for investors.

Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin also concluded that today's rally is different from history. Unlike 2021, where extreme valuations were widespread in the market before 2022's bear market losses, he finds that today's high valuations are more concentrated in a handful of stocks. Paradoxically, this is a good thing. Investors mostly pay high valuations for the largest growth stocks in the index. We believe the Magnificent Seven's valuation is currently supported by their fundamentals, he wrote last week.

Risks of high stock market valuations

Of course, investors wouldn't worry about high stock valuations if they weren't risky. When stock market valuations are higher, earnings yields fall. With interest rates as high as they are now, bonds are once again becoming an attractive alternative to stocks. As a result, rate surprises could have an outsized impact on the stock market.

If interest rates were to rise, it would likely have a bigger impact on stocks than when rates were lower, according to Clissold. Another risk is that earnings growth may not keep pace with market observers' expectations. The market has rallied in anticipation of good earnings growth, he says. If earnings growth materializes, shares should do well. If not, this only highlights the downside risks for the market.

Bakkum relies on stock market valuations to inform his view on the downside risks investors face, what he describes as a margin of safety. An undervalued market can provide more protection for investors in a downturn, he says. Whereas if you enter this downturn with really frothy and high valuations, investors could experience larger losses in their portfolios.

What do high valuations mean for investors?

Analysts point out that in the short term, P/E ratios are not good indicators of future returns. There isn't much information about where the markets are now and how they will perform over the next 12 months, Turnquist says.

Investors can, however, use valuation signals to identify opportunities. There are pockets of value, Clissold says. He cites financial stocks that he believes are currently trading at a steep discount.

Turnquist points to communications services stocks, which look attractive based on the industry's price-to-earnings ratio. Unlike a simple P/E ratio, this metric takes into account a stock's expected future growth.

For long-term investors, valuations tend to be more predictive. Over longer periods of time, think five or ten years into the future, higher P/E ratios tend to correlate with lower returns.

For the trading week ending March 8

The Morningstar US Market Index fell 0.23%.

The best performing sectors were Utilities, up 3.35%, and Basic Materials, up 1.51%.

The worst performing sector is consumer discretionary, down 2.44%.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell to 4.08% from 4.19%.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell 3.76% to $77.86 per barrel.

Of the 704 U.S.-listed companies covered by Morningstar, 398, or 57%, were up, while 306, or 43%, were down.

Which stocks are rising?

The RealReal REAL, Coinbase COIN, Macys M, Hewlett Packard HPE and Avangrid AGR.

Source: FactSet. Data as of March 8, 2024.

Which stocks are down?

Saber SABR, Thor Industries THO, Nordstrom JWN, Albemarle ALB and SoFi Technologies SOFI.